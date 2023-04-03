OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate approved an $83 million plan to thin forests, buy timberland and study weaving climate change policies into forest management.
It's the largest single expenditure of cap-and-trade revenue in the Senate's proposed two-year spending plan. It stems from a proposal quietly advocated by conservation groups to swap newly acquired timberland for older state-owned forests on logging schedules.
Senators set aside the original proposal, which was opposed by rural counties and timber interests. An amended plan was inserted into the budget March 29 on a bipartisan floor vote.
The plan would bar logging on up to 2,000 acres of older state forests, but also could increase logging in five counties in Western Washington.
"There is something in here for everyone," said Ways and Means Committee chairwoman Christine Rolfes, D-Kitsap County.
Sawmills and rural counties warned the environmentalists' plan threatened timber supplies. The Washington State Association of Counties supports the amended plan, policy director Paul Jewell said.
"For us, it's a much more balanced approach," he said. "There's a lot in there for counties."
The plan calls for $70 million to buy private land, $10 million to thin forests and $3 million to convene a work group on using forests to store carbon without sacrificing timber sales.
The plan does not specify how many acres of timber would be bought. For $70 million, the state could acquire 7,000 to 15,000 acres, sources estimated. The plan points to buying a large block of land, rather than a collection of smaller parcels.
Up to 2,000 acres of newly acquired timberland would replace older state forests on harvest plans. County commissioners would have to agree to land exchanges in their county.
Other purchased timberland would make up for state forests already conserved for wildlife in Clallam, Jefferson, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.
Conservation Northwest policy director Paula Swedeen said she would like to see more acres conserved, but supported the agreement.
"It's better than nothing," she said. "My organization sees it as a step in the right direction."
The plan needs work, American Forest Resource Council spokesman Nick Smith said in an email.
Land acquired by the Department of Natural Resources should be managed as working forests, he said. The loss of state trust lands, which produce revenue for rural counties and schools, should be minimized, he said.
DNR manages more than 1.5 million acres of forest. Almost half is not open to logging. Some 79% of the acres planted before 1945 are off-limits.
The original plan advocated by environmental groups was made public when Senate budget-writers rolled out their spending plan.
Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, the Democratic chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, temporarily stripped it from the budget to allow other interest groups to weigh in.
Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said Van De Wege's plan was much better. He said talks should have occurred earlier for this "huge investment, huge policy change."
"It was done with almost no transparency," he said.
The plan likely will undergo fine-tuning. "My intention is for all of us to be more engaged," Rolfes said.
The $83 million plan is not in the House spending proposal.
