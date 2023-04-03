OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate approved an $83 million plan to thin forests, buy timberland and study weaving climate change policies into forest management.

It's the largest single expenditure of cap-and-trade revenue in the Senate's proposed two-year spending plan. It stems from a proposal quietly advocated by conservation groups to swap newly acquired timberland for older state-owned forests on logging schedules.

