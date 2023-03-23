DNR carbon (copy) (copy)

The Washington wood-products industry and environmental groups have swapped positions on a bill to use state lands to sell carbon credits.

 Washington DNR

At a Senate hearing March 22, the sides traded the positions they took on House Bill 1789 when it was proposed last month by Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

Once seen by sawmills as a threat to the timber supply, the amended bill passed by the House directs DNR to keep logging state lands while earning new money by selling carbon credits for cultivating timber.

