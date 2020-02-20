OLYMPIA — Washington Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Thursday that 100,000 acres of fire-prone forests should be thinned annually in Central and Eastern Washington, a project she said will depend on legislators guaranteeing the money will be there each year.
Franz said she expects 80,000 acres to be thinned this year. To keep up the pace, Franz has proposed taxing insurance policies. Persuading lawmakers to adopt the proposal this year will be hard, she said, but the Department of Natural Resources will need a steady source of revenue to meet its forest-management goals.
"If we have to beg for the money every year, it's going to be difficult," Franz said in an interview after rolling out DNR's plan for "climate resilience." The plan outlines how DNR plans to react to a warmer climate.
DNR has already adopted a plan to thin 1.25 million acres east of the Cascades by 2037. Lawmakers last year appropriated $17 million over two years. The department plans this year to thin 80,000 acres, topping last year's 50,000 acres, Franz said.
In December, Franz proposed a $5-per-policy tax on auto, home and other types of casualty insurance policies. The tax would apply to about 13 million policies, raising almost $65 million a year, according to a state analysis.
The tax would also fund fighting and preventing wildfires. About $25 million over two years could go to thinning forests, according to the analysis.
Gov. Jay Inslee did not include the tax in his budget proposal. Senate and House budget writers are expected to release their spending plans next week. A similar proposal in 2019 faced strong opposition from the insurance industry.
Franz called the tax proposal a "big lift in a short session." She also noted, however, that thinning forests to head-off catastrophic fires has broad support. "Everybody says, 'Yes, this is important,'" she said.
Climate change will worsen wildfires in Washington, adding to past forest management practices that fostered diseases, pests and fires, according to DNR's climate resilience plan.
Chelan County Commissioner Doug England, manager of a Central Washington fruit cooperative, Manson Growers, was among the speakers who joined Franz at the media event. Afterward, he said he hopes concern about climate change will reopen the county's timberlands to timber harvests.
He said the county's forests need to be thinned to slow wildfires and make them healthier. He said he said also hopes for a rebirth of sawmills.
"Our forests are dying," he said. "At least Commissioner Franz has expressed and appears to be very responsive to compiling a plan and actually doing something about it."
DNR leases land to farmers and ranchers. Climate change may lead to summer water shortages as more precipitation falls as rain instead of snow in the winter, according to DNR's climate-resilience plan.
Snow acts as a reservoir, bolstering river flows as it melts in the spring and summer. Rain, on the other hand, flows immediately downhill as it falls during the winter.
To keep up the revenue the DNR collects from agricultural leases, the department will seek to acquire irrigated acres or land that has the potential to be irrigated, according to the plan.