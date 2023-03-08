Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA — The Washington House passed a bill Tuesday to allow the Department of Natural Services to sell carbon credits to climate-minded companies to raise money to reforest burned-over state lands.
House Bill 1789 was approved 82-13 and was praised as a model of bipartisanship. Most Republicans joined Democrats in voting "yes." The bill now goes to the Senate.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, a Democrat, proposed the legislation. Republicans said they were initially skeptical, but were won over by changes Franz and Democrats made.
Moses Lake Rep. Tom Dent, the top-ranking Republican on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, said carbon-credit money could improve the condition of state forests.
"It's not a license plate bill. This is something really big that will live way beyond us," he said.
The bill does not affect a plan Franz announced last year to lease 10,000 acres of timberland in Western Washington to a private company that would sell carbon credits.
DNR needs additional authority to directly sell carbon credits without going through a third party, Franz said.
"I'm thrilled this bill passed the House with bipartisan support and eager to work toward final passage in the Senate," Franz said in a statement.
"The legislation reflects the concerns of a broad range of stakeholders who understand the value of our public lands and forests," she said.
The House pared down the original proposal, which authorized DNR to provide "ecosystem services that directly or indirectly benefit humans or enhance social welfare."
The version passed by the House limits DNR to selling credits for cultivating forests or aquatic plants such kelp and eelgrass that take carbon from the air.
DNR can't sacrifice its logging plans or revenue to rural schools and counties to sell carbon credits, according to the bill.
The credits could support projects to reforest more than 138,000 acres burned in wildfires, according to DNR.
Kalama Republican Ed Orcutt, one of the lawmakers who voted "no," said revenue from carbon credits would be good, but that he remained concerned timber harvests would be impacted.
"I want to make sure our mills are still getting plenty of supply," he said. "Once you start selling carbon credits there may be no going back and fixing it."
DNR has not identified a market on which to sell carbon credits if the passes and is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, department spokesman Michael Kelly said.
