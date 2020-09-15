Washington’s air fleet and efforts to catch wildfires while they’re still small have helped keep the number of blazes down but the state is still headed for a record in acreage burned, the state forester says.
“There have been literally dozens and dozens of fire starts that have been stopped at less than 10 acres,” George Geissler, Washington state forester and deputy supervisor for wildfire, told the Capital Press.
As of Sept. 14, Washington has lost more than 807,000 acres to a total of 1,439 wildfires, according to the department. More than 2,200 fire personnel are fighting the 13 largest fires.
In 2015, a record 1 million-plus acres burned. That’s the year the Carlton Complex fire burned more than 256,000 acres in the Methow Valley.
A mix of forest, agricultural and sage brush lands have burned in Eastern Washington, while in Western Washington fires have scorched timber and state trust lands, Geissler said.
The weather has helped fires grow, he said. During the Labor Day weekend, fire fuels were reaching critical dryness.
“In fact, they were the driest they have been all year,” Geissler said. “And then we had pretty much a historic wind event. We had winds that were hurricane strength on both sides of the Cascades.”
Any brush pile, flame, spark or downed power line could quickly put a fire on the landscape, he said.
The department’s procedure is to take a rapid initial response to any fire with aviation, but the high winds meant aircraft could not fly for several days, due to dust, smoke and high winds. Efforts were left to firefighters on the ground, while the “highly erratic” winds and fire behavior meant they didn’t catch some in time, Geissler said.
The causes of most fires are still under investigation. Several were found to be started by downed power lines, and one was a debris pile.
The department has 10 helicopters and six air tankers, but knew it’d need to be “aggressive” in fighting fires.
The department added two helicopters, which has helped with efforts, he said. Canadian air tankers are also providing support.
“It’s the aircraft, coupled with the initial heavy attack, that has kept us from potentially looking like our neighbors to the south,” Geissler said.
Forestry agencies in Washington, Oregon and Idaho are connected through regional and national cooperator agreements. Under current fire conditions, outside services aren’t able to help Washington. Both California and Oregon are having record fire seasons.
Some locations may warrant aircraft or a hand crew, but they’re not available due to the amount of fire on the landscape, Geissler said.
“Our shortage of resources, just having enough firefighters with engines and hand crews, it really shows in years like this,” he said. “We rely on those folks coming from all over the U.S. to help us here in Washington. Right now, we’re just suffering from a lack of resources. We don’t have enough hand crews, helicopter managers or firefighters on the ground. They’re not available. Our fire crews are literally making due.”
Fire behavior has moderated some and crews have been able to gain the upper hand, Geissler said, but conditions are still extremely dry.
Fire damage cost estimates will likely be updated in the next few weeks, Geissler said.
In a press release, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz called for short- and long-term solutions.
“Each year, we are strapped for resources at the state, regional and national levels. Extreme fire activity along the West Coast has highlighted how reliant we are on others for those resources — and how vulnerable that makes us,” Franz said in the press release. “It’s time to take action, and create a pipeline that ensures we never again repeat the dire situation we find ourselves in now.”