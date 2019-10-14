The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District has announced plans to conduct prescribed burns soon at 23 sites in eastern Oregon.
Start dates will be announced in advance based on the weather.
Prescribed fires under favorable conditions can help reduce the impacts of high-intensity wildfires during hot, dry conditions later, the district said.
Information: John Thorstad, 541-473-6309; Justin Fenton, 541-472-6329; or Justin Robinson, 541-473-6306.
The Vale District/Malheur Resource Area:
• Hunter Mountain hand piles, 750 acres of hand piles 18 miles northwest of Juntura.
• Hunter Mountain machine piles, 361 acres of machine piles 18 miles northwest of Juntura.
• East Bendire hand piles, 290 acres 15.5 miles northwest of Juntura.
• East Bendire machine piles, 212 acres 15.5 miles northwest of Juntura.
• Butler hand piles, 65 acres 17 miles north of Juntura.
• Butler machine piles — 63 acres 17 miles north of Juntura.
• North Munker hand piles, 191 acres 19 miles northeast of Juntura.
• North Munker machine piles, 35 acres 19 miles northeast of Juntura.
• School Section hand piles, 16 acres 18 miles north of Juntura.
• Juniper Springs hand piles, 15 acres 12 miles west of Westfall.
• Morton machine piles, 126 acres 16.5 miles north-northeast of Juntura.
• North Stud Horse machine piles, 310 acres 15 miles northeast of Juntura.
• South Stud Horse machine piles, 121 acres 14 miles north-northeast of Juntura.
Vale District / Baker Resource Area:
• Rooster Combs hand piles, 118 acres in Rooster Combs, off Clarks Creek Road about 23 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Rooster Combs machine piles, 245 acres in Rooster Combs off Clarks Creek Road, about 22 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Spirit Hill hand piles, 152 acres in Mormon Basin, about 30 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Spirit Hill PCT hand piles, 212 acres in Mormon Basin, about 30 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Spirit Hill machine piles, 450 acres in Mormon Basin, about 30 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Blue Poker machine pile, 120 acres in Elk Creek area, about seven miles southwest of Baker City.
• Rooster comb PCT piles, 89 acres in Rooster Combs, off Clarks Creek Road about 23 miles southeast of Baker City.
• Webfoot hand piles, 21 acres off Denny Creek Road 14 miles south of Baker City.
• Auburn Canyon machine piles, 98 acres near elk feeding station eight miles southeast of Baker City.
• Baker Salvage Landing piles, 525 acres of logging-slash in old Windy Cornet Fire scar eight to 15 miles southeast of Baker City.