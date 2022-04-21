STEVENSON, Wash. — As a public servant, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says he’s obliged to listen to what Americans want from their national forests.
However, those voices are not consistent in their expectations, Moore said.
With a major boost in funding from last year’s federal infrastructure bill, the Forest Service can’t afford to be paralyzed by disagreements over public lands management, he said.
“We need to prove to the American people that we can come together and decide on an approach,” Moore said April 21 at the American Forest Resource Council’s annual meeting in Stevenson, Wash.
Instead of focusing on disagreements, Moore urged stakeholders in federal forest management to focus on a common culprit: Wildfires that threaten their environmental and economic value.
“Unless we address the overcrowding we have out there, we are not going to be able to address health and resiliency,” he said.
Forest ecosystems that evolved with fire have historically grown 40-60 trees per acre but may now be crowded with 10 times that many, he said.
Moore said that “we’re kidding ourselves” if we think dropping retardants from overhead will extinguish a fire that’s fueled by such thick stands.
“Nothing is going to stop it,” he said.
The timber industry has a crucial role to play in reducing the excessive vegetation that’s caused the problem, Moore said.
“The bottom line is without industry, we’re not going to be able to manage the forest,” he said. “It should not even be debatable.”
While management will involve harvesting sawlogs, that won’t solve the entirety of the problem, he said.
“That will be a part of this, but it won’t be the only part,” Moore said.
The industry must also think creatively about using small-diameter trees that are clogging national forest stands, he said.
One potential solution is biomass energy, though it’s often seen as more expensive than other renewable electricity sources, such as solar and wind facilities, he said.
Focusing solely on the cost of biomass energy, however, doesn’t take into account its importance in fire suppression, Moore said. “It’s not a one-to-one comparison.”
The potential to mitigate climate change with forest management is a key strategy in winning the public’s support for what needs to be done while generating wood products, he said.
“We are capturing carbon in these products and we can grow trees to capture more of this carbon,” Moore said. “Forests play a major role in this conversation.”
To avoid litigation that embroils and delays forest projects, the timber industry must be willing to discuss solutions with the environmental community, he said.
“I need your help with that, because if you don’t want to do that, it’s not going to happen,” Moore said.