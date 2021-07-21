USDA is providing up to $200 million in relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency July 22 through Oct. 15.
The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
The assistance applies to timber harvesting and hauling businesses that experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.
The pandemic caused a major disruption for loggers and timber haulers including lack of access to wood processing mills, according to USDA.
Individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from cutting timber, transporting timber or processing of wood on-site on forest land.
Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%.
FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved. A second payment will be made after the signup period has ended based upon remaining PATHH funds.
The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000.