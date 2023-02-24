Fightfighter (copy)

A firefighter lights a backfire to slow the spread of a wildfire in California. The USDA will spend nearly $50 million on reducing wildfire risks in several areas of the West.

 Josh Edelson/Associated Press File

The USDA will spend nearly $50 million on wildfire risk reduction, including several projects in the West.

The department, through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, will invest more than $48.6 million in the current fiscal year in projects that mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, restore forest ecosystems and ultimately contribute to USDA efforts to combat climate change, an agency release said.

