The University of Idaho's virtual forestry workshop on Douglas fir beetles is already drawing a crowd.
"People really like the idea of managing insects with pheromones," said Chrs Schnepf, UI Extension forestry educator, based in Coeur d'Alene. "It's an active area of scientific research, and people are always scrambling for alternatives to deal with bark beetles."
Pheromones are semiochemicals that insects and other animals use to signal each other, according to UI Extension. Bark beetles react to pheromones emitted by their species to determine whether to attack a given tree or move on to another.
The free workshop is 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. It is hosted by UI Extension, the Idaho Department of Lands and U.S. Forest Service.
Most forest management of beetles is preventive, Schnepf said. It's usually not practical to apply an insecticide once they've appeared.
The MCH pheromone has proven effective in directing the insects to other trees, Schnepf said. The practice is fairly established, he said. It's typically applied in bubble packs stapled to the trees.
Between treefall due to last winter's storms and summer drought, the risk of mortality due to Douglas fir beetles is "significant," Schnepf said. He's advising forest owners to "brace for beetles."
"Typically, when you get a big winter event, it's the next growing season, not the one immediately after that winter, but the next year, where you start to see mortality popping up," he said.
Landowners are advised to salvage commercially sized Douglas fir as soon as possible, to avoid sap-rotting fungi, he said.
"Doug fir is one of our more valuable species," he said.
Early interest indicates the workshop could be "wildly popular," Schnepf said.
"To have 50 to 60 people signed up for a program well over a month before it's being held ... and the price is right," he said, with a laugh.
Schnepf doesn't foresee an attendance limit on the Zoom webinar. Register by Feb. 4.
