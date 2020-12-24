Some University of Idaho Extension forestry courses are drawing more than double the usual attendance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Chris Schnepf, extension forestry educator.
Some programs have been moved online to three-hour Zoom sessions instead of an in-person session for a day, Schnepf said.
Schnepf said he's been surprised by the level of participation. Getting people signed up for a course on preparing the landscape for fire prevention can be like pulling teeth, he said, but a recent course had roughly 80% of the 30 people registered show up, he said.
Field programs with multiple stops are essentially impossible, since social distancing cannot be done on a bus and caravans of 20 to 50 vehicle limits the number of places a tour could go, Schnepf said.
"There's no substitute for getting out in the woods and people interacting directly with each other — that's always going to be a big part of extension programming," he said. "But for some of these programs where it really is a podium and a Power Point, it may make some sense to maybe permanently (change)."
Some programs continue to be offered in person when distancing is possible, with participants wearing masks, Schnepf said.
"People have cooperated pretty impressively," he said.
Schnepf hopes a return to in-person field programs will be possible beginning in the mid-summer or early fall of 2021.
The Idaho Pro-Logger program will roll credits earned by participants in 2020 into 2021 due to the pandemic, Schnepf said.