BOISE — The U.S. Forest Service has activated two C-130 transport airplanes that have been specially equipped to fight wildfires in the West.
The planes arrived Sept. 9 at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
Each has a modular airborne firefighting system that can drop 3,000 gallons of retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile.
The tanker system is installed in the C-130 without major structural modifications. The planes provide critical "surge" capability when other air tankers are fully committed, according to the Forest Service.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our military partners,” Kim Christensen, Forest Service deputy assistant director for operations, said in a news release. “These aircraft will help provide additional capacity for aerial firefighting.”
Air Force teams each April complete aerial wildland firefighting training with the Forest Service to make sure they are prepared for peak wildfire season.
One of the C-130s is from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing. The other is from the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing.
They will be based at the Boise air tanker base and available to work on fires in Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada. More C-130s equipped with the modular systems could be brought in if demand warrants, Stanton Florea, an NIFC spokesman, said. Eight tankers have been modified.
McClellan Air Force Base in northern California had the planes last year. The C-130s operated out of Boise in 2020, working 18 days on nine fires, he said.
field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon
I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.
