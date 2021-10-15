EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Department of the Interior officials and fire experts Thursday visited Southern Oregon to survey damage from last year's South Obenchain Fire and to talk about plans for managing future wildfires.
According to the officials, Oregon's plan for combating wildfires will include expanding forest treatments, paying federal firefighters a higher wage, converting seasonal firefighting positions into permanent jobs and investing in disaster recovery efforts.
"It's been clear for a number of years now that we are fighting fires of a new age made much more intense by climate change using tools of the last century," Brown told attendees, including firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Brown was surrounded by charred hillsides, blackened by 2020's Labor Day fires.
The Oregon Legislature, Brown said, is investing $220 million in modernizing Oregon's firefighting equipment, putting more "boots on the ground," helping vulnerable communities become more fire-adaptive and investing in prescriptive burning and thinning — work Brown called "incredibly important."
Merkley agreed that prescribed fire — intentional use of fire to clear vegetation on the landscape — is crucial.
"I've noticed just a huge shift in the attitude of the public about prescribed burns over this last decade," said Merkley. The public, he said, is becoming more receptive.
Merkley said he's working to secure federal dollars for hazardous fuels reduction: $230 million in the recent continuing resolution package in Congress, $2.4 billion in the infrastructure package that passed the Senate and is in the House, and $650 million to $700 million in the 2022 appropriations package.
But money may not be enough. Many prescribed burners have told the Capital Press that the biggest barriers they face are legal, not monetary. Under Oregon law, prescribed burners carry heavy liability risks and must comply with strict air quality laws.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed laws more favorable to prescribed burners in that state, including giving burn bosses more liability protection.
The Capital Press asked Brown whether she plans to follow in Newsom's footsteps.
"Well, generally speaking, we like to lead California, not the other way around," said Brown.
The group laughed.
"But obviously, our efforts to modernize our firefighting efforts are going to have to look, frankly, at all of the laws and all the tools and all the resources we have."
Better forest management can't happen without more firefighters, said Merkley.
Interior Department officials agreed, including Rachael Taylor, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget.
Taylor said the Interior Department is converting 500 seasonal firefighting positions into year-round positions that pay a minimum of $15 per hour.
"Fire season is not a season anymore," said Taylor. "It's a year-round event."
While officials talked about the need for more firefighters, across Oregon many fire departments are preparing to lose significant numbers of staff and volunteers due to Brown's vaccine mandate for first responders.
Asked by the Capital Press whether she has a plan to make up for these lost firefighters, Brown was not able to offer a plan.
"Well, what we do know about vaccines and vaccine requirements is that they work," said Brown. Vaccination, she said, "is our only pathway out of the pandemic."