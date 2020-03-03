OLYMPIA — Washington log truck operators spoke against a renewable-fuels bill Monday by talking about their families and employees, and stressing that they don't see much of a future, financially or technically, under a mandate to use more-expensive alternative fuels.
Ben Hamilton of Chehalis told the Senate Transportation Committee that his company spends one-third of its income on fuel. His young son stood by him as he spoke. "We're not rednecks afraid to change," Hamilton said. "We lack the mechanism currently to make this change."
Parked not far from the hearing room were dozens of log trucks, which had come in Timber Unity-organized convoys from various points in the state. This was Timber Unity's first demonstration of its ability to bring log truck drivers to Olympia, as well as Salem.
The organization, with an assist from the Washington Farm Bureau, held a morning rally on the steps of the Legislative Building. In the afternoon, more than 100 people testified for and against House Bill 1110, a centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's climate-change agenda.
The measure would gradually increase the amount of ethanol and other renewable fuels blended into gasoline and diesel, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions from transportation fuels by about 20% by 2035.
The policy, already adopted by California and Oregon, could be expected to push up fuel prices, as alternative fuels supplant fossil fuels. That's one reason the bill faces a tough climb to pass by the time the Legislature adjourns March 12.
Another reason is the higher fuel prices won't increase government revenue. A provision in HB 1110 prevents the state Department of Ecology from implementing it until lawmakers agree on a separate transportation package of at least $2 billion.
Supporters of a low-carbon fuel mandate say the state can't hope to significantly reduce its greenhouse gases unless it does something about carbon emissions from transportation.
The bill exempts fuel burned off-road by log trucks and by farm equipment. In introducing the bill to the Senate committee, the measure's prime sponsor, Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien, said, "Fuel used by logging trucks is exempt."
Under questioning by Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, Fitzgibbon clarified the exemption was limited to off-road use, not fuel burned on roads.
Log truck drivers filled the hearing room, as well as two other hearing rooms where the hearing was broadcast.
Because so many people wanted to have a say, the committee's chairman, Lake Stevens Sen. Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who's critical of the low-carbon fuel policy, limited testimony to one minute per person. One log truck company employee asked senators to "buckle up and hang on" because he was going to condense 20 minutes of testimony into one.
The policy's effect on fuel prices is speculative because it would depend on the supply of alternative fuels. California officials project the low-carbon fuel mandate could add as much as 46 cents to a gallon of gasoline.
Delon Chapman of Shelton said he'd have to close his 10-truck company. "The cost of fuel will be overwhelming to the point where it will put me and my people out of work," he said. "This point is, this is a bad bill and it should go away."