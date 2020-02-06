SALEM — Thousands of Oregonians from across the state lined the streets and converged on the steps of the Oregon Capitol today to protest legislation they say would decimate the rural economy.
More than 1,000 trucks, tractors and other large vehicles circled the capitol for hours, their horns blaring. They had come to protest cap-and-trade climate legislation, Senate Bill 1530, which they fear would crush their jobs and livelihoods.
The protesters, working-class Oregonians who are part of a movement called Timber Unity, were gathered to stand against SB 1530, also known as cap and trade, a bill to cut carbon emissions in an effort to slow environmental degradation. Protesters say they fear the bill will lead to higher fuel prices, which would hurt truckers, loggers, farmers and others who live and work in rural parts of the state.
“I don’t like division between rural and urban areas,” said Rachel Abbott, 27, who works in the hospitality industry and was raised on a farm near Sheridan, Ore. “This should not be a rural versus urban issue. It would put my family farm out of business, but it hurts all Oregonians.”
The big turnout for the event surprised even its organizers. Lines of trucks began parading around the capitol before 6:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m.
At 9 a.m., Gov. Kate Brown met with 10 Timber Unity leaders as part of her continued effort to speak with rural stakeholders. In January, through her spokesperson Kate Kondayen, the governor had said she would ensure the bill "protects jobs and livelihoods in rural communities."
The meeting was closed to the press, but former legislator Julie Parrish, now a Timber Unity member, said the meeting with Brown and her policy advisers was “genial.”
The governor, she said, listened to protesters’ concerns but made no commitments on bill alterations yet.
One Timber Unity spokesperson who met with Brown brought her own proposals to deal with climate change without hurting rural jobs.
“Taxing the behavior of pollution will not reduce pollution,” said Parrish. “We can do better. We need other solutions.”
Timber Unity supporters are protesting legislation that would set up a cap-and-trade system aimed at decreasing the amount of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere. Similar legislation last year spawned the Timber Unity movement.
Jeff Leavy, one of Timber Unity's founders, told the crowd that the movement has grown into something larger than just about one bill. He said it's now about fighting overregulation, citizens engaging with government and trying to have a voice in the legislature.
"A legislator inside said you guys are shutting down the legislature and not letting people's voices be heard," said Sen. Denyc Boles, R-Salem. Scanning the crowd, she added, "I'd say this is the legislative process. We can hear the people's voices."
Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, urged the crowd to continue on its mission.
"Now you must build an army to defeat those in this building who want to take away your way of life. It's a fight for freedom. It's so much bigger than one bill," he said, adding that "it's now about all kinds of freedom: religious freedom, gun rights, the freedom not to be overtaxed."
Trucks, tractors and other vehicles began arriving at the capitol before dawn.
Timber Unity spokeswoman Angelita Sanchez said people from Sweet Home, her hometown, brought five semi trucks to last year's protest but brought more than 40 this morning.
Some convoys began forming around the state at 1 a.m., said Jenny Dressler of the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Timber Unity speeches began at 10 a.m. in front of the Capitol.
Earlier, Brian Iverson, the husband of state Rep. Vikki Iverson, R-Powell Butte, said his wife described being in the Capitol as the calm before the storm, with a lot of subdued tension, excitement and angst.
As the trucks arrived, their horns could be heard inside the capitol, even in hearing rooms.
Timber Unity was birthed out of the 2019 legislative session in protest to House Bill 2020, the name for last year's cap-and-trade bill. The legislation was intended slash carbon emissions, but it faced opposition from working-class Oregonians, who said it would raise their fuel prices and hurt their businesses.
The bill passed the House but failed in the Senate. Last session ended with tensions thick after Senate Republicans walked out to deny Democrats a quorum.
This year's bill is similar to the 2019 legislation. Estimates provided by the nonpartisan Legislative Revenue Office estimated the program would raise prices by 22 cents per gallon in the first year of the program, state Sen. Bill Hansell wrote in an op-ed piece in this week's Capital Press.
By 2050, the Carbon Policy Office estimates the cap-and-trade plan would eliminate 43.4 million metric tons of carbon annually from the atmosphere. Critics point out that amount represents just 0.12% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
The whole concept behind this bill is a big fraud," said meteorologist Chuck Wiese. "If you really want this I would say to the legislators, put it to a vote. But they know if they do, folks like you with common sense are gonna shut it down."
"We're not having a climate crisis," added environmental scientist Bob Zybach. "We're having a government crisis."