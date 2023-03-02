PORTLAND — From its conception, the new mass timber roof at Portland International Airport was meant to feel like walking through an ancient Northwest forest.

Wood for the impressive nine-acre, 9,000-ton roof came largely from sustainably managed forests in Oregon and Washington. A curved lattice structure, interspersed with oval skylights, gives the impression of being outdoors beneath a thick canopy of trees.

