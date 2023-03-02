PORTLAND — From its conception, the new mass timber roof at Portland International Airport was meant to feel like walking through an ancient Northwest forest.
Wood for the impressive nine-acre, 9,000-ton roof came largely from sustainably managed forests in Oregon and Washington. A curved lattice structure, interspersed with oval skylights, gives the impression of being outdoors beneath a thick canopy of trees.
"We wanted it to be not only functional, but to make a statement with our design," said Vince Granato, chief projects officer with the Port of Portland, which operates the airport. "We wanted to take advantage of what the Pacific Northwest is known for."
The roof is one part of a $2 billion series of capital improvement projects at the airport, dubbed PDX Next, which includes a large expansion of the main terminal.
Due to its immense size, the recently completed roof was broken down into 20 sections, or "cassettes," during construction. Sixteen of these sections were installed between September and December last year for Phase I, which is scheduled to open to the public in 2024.
The final four sections will be installed for Phase II by the end of 2025, Granato said.
Not only will the expanded terminal be able to accommodate 35 million passengers annually, but the roof will serve as the latest showpiece for mass timber — a construction material that uses wooden beams and panels in buildings, rather than steel and concrete.
The roof is also sparking conversations about growing mass timber markets, and how that could impact forest management practices to meet demand for products.
Airport overhaul
Development of PDX Next started shortly after the airport released its latest master plan update in 2011, Granato said.
Airport master plans are required by the Federal Aviation Administration to steer future growth. Updates are typically done every 7-10 years, studying every aspect of the airport's facilities and identifying shortfalls in infrastructure.
"An airport is a system. It's only as good as its weakest link," Granato said.
PDX has already finished several projects born out of the 2011 master plan. The airport built a consolidated car rental center and expanded parking; added six new gates to Concourse E for Southwest Airlines; and opened an entirely new Concourse B in 2021, devoted to Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.
But the largest project, Granato said, is the terminal expansion that kicked off in 2018.
"We looked at our airport, and we knew we needed to upgrade our building," Granato said.
The crown jewel is the eye-catching roof, designed by ZGF Architects in Portland.
Christian Schoewe, an associate principal at the firm, said the project team initially laid out four priorities for the roof, including customer experience, visionary design, operational efficiencies and sustainability.
While steel would typically be considered, Schoewe said mass timber satisfied those guiding values while also being reflective of Portland and the region as a whole.
"Using wood became kind of an obvious choice," he said. "When people arrive here, we're pretty sure they'll know they're in the Pacific Northwest."
Local, traceable
According to a map provided by the port, wood for the roof was sourced from 13 forests scattered across Oregon and Washington, including small family woodlands and tribal nations.
The logs were processed by six local sawmills, and manufactured into mass timber beams, panels and wooden latticework at six different timber fabricators.
Traceability was heavily considered as part of the project, Schoewe said. Once completed, airport managers and travelers will be able to point at any given section of the roof and know exactly where the wood came from, and how it was harvested.
"The goal there was to track as much of the fiber back to the forest of origin as possible," Schoewe said.
Similar to the farm-to-fork movement for food, mass timber embraces an ethos of "forest-to-frame," aiming to change the way people think about and relate to buildings.
"I'm grateful that the port (prioritized) that," Schoewe said. "Now that we've shown it's possible and we know how to do it, we can apply that to other projects."
Production of mass timber is also more environmentally friendly than steel or concrete, advocates say. Estimates show that one particular product, cross-laminated timber, emits 26% less greenhouse gases than making steel, and 50% less than concrete.
In total, the $150 million roof is made from 3.3 million board feet of wood, all of it Douglas fir.
Crews built each section at a construction site about a quarter-mile from the terminal, allowing workers to be just 13 feet off the ground while avoiding interruptions to passengers.
With the first 16 sections now in place, Granato said the airport is excited to show off the roof beginning next year.
"People are going to be blown away when they see this," he said. "It's going to be spectacular.
Mass plywood
One of the project's Oregon-based timber suppliers, Freres Engineered Wood, provided 73,527 cubic feet of mass plywood panels during Phase I of the roof's construction.
Mass plywood was patented by the company to counter rising imports of plywood from countries such as China, Russia and Brazil.
Brazilian plywood in particular had increased to about 15% of overall U.S. consumption, said Tyler Freres, vice president of sales. Freres and his brother, Kyle, first learned about cross-laminated timber during a trip to Europe and returned eager to create their own version of mass timber.
"We were facing huge competition from all these imports," Freres said. "So, we were trying to figure out what type of value-added products we could make out of our own veneers."
The result was mass plywood, made by gluing and pressing plywood panels together until they are strong and thick enough to support buildings. Each panel is made at the company's $45 million mill in Lyons, Ore., built in December 2017.
Panels are made to specification depending on the project, up to 12 feet wide, 48 feet long and 24 inches thick, Freres said.
Recently, the mill has been setting monthly production records of between 35,000 and 40,000 square cubic feet of material. Freres said they hope to add a second shift in the near future, which would roughly double production.
Making mass plywood for PDX was a major opportunity for the company, Freres said.
"We knew it was a huge project," he said. "It was innovative, and obviously it's going to be the type of project that we all as Oregonians are going to be walking through for the next 50 to 100 years."
Nearly all the wood used in mass plywood panels for the airport roof came from salvage logging trees on about 5,300 acres of company forestland that burned in the 2020 Beachie Creek wildfire along the North Fork Santiam River, Freres said.
Since mass plywood can be made from smaller diameter understory that might not be suitable for a stud mill, Freres said he hopes it spurs more active management and rehabilitation in the forests.
"I really hope that people start to realize that this is the most responsible material that we have to build with for into the future," he said. "If the state, and if the federal government would really like to see more buildings built sustainably out of wood, then they need to make the trees available. We can’t just make this out of air."
Focus on conservation
But there needs to be a focus on conservation.
Steve Pedery, conservation director at Oregon Wild, not opposed to mass timber, but it has to be sourced responsibly. Cannot be another avenue for clear-cuts.
“In some ways, mass timber is trying to replicate how things used to be. The trick is, if it’s derived from sustainably sourced wood, it can be a very good thing, supporting better environmental outcomes. If it’s taken from an industrial clear-cut, it’s no better than any other piece of wood coming off of an industrial clear-cut.”
Points to Hyla Woods, a family-run forest west of Portland in the Oregon Coast Range, where some of the wood was delivered.
The forest started as an experiment. How do we foster ecological and environmental outcomes?
“Forests provide a wide range of things, including wood, but not solely wood. We feel it’s important to help the forests reach their full ecological potential," said Peter Hayes, president.
Need to manage in a way that improves the resilience of the forests, while storing carbon.
Three properties, adding up to 1,000 acres. They used to be extensively logged. Now being rehabilitated, with a dozen merchantable species. Improving biodiversity, makes for better wildlife habitat and clean, clear water.
Wood for the airport went into latticework. Was sent to Kasters Kustom Cutting in Mulino, Ore.
“The airport is a great example of working in partnership to create regenerative communities.” “The message (previously) from the market has been, we don’t know where the wood comes from, just keep it coming and keep it cheap. In this case, the port and the customer said the opposite. We care where the wood comes from, and we want to have fair trade relationships that leaves those places better off.”
Future projects
Hayes hopes this momentum continues.
"Our region’s forests are a wonderful gift and the project creatively honors those gifts by making something beautiful, inspiring and useful from the wood that the forests provide."
Work continues at Freres. They have 20 projects on the docket that will keep the mill busy for the next 7-8 months, including an 18-story residential building in Oakland, Calif.
“I’m extremely optimistic about the future of this product.”
Availability of wood is an existential problem. Critical of state and federal forests for not doing enough on the landscape, allowing forests to become overstocked and prone to wildfire. Mass timber can be a solution.
“I think people are rec. that we need to figure out the best way to build the buildings of the future. I think wood is, hands down, it.”
Port is even getting in on it. $41.4 million to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. Will support mass timber.
a portion of the grant will go toward construction of a factory at the Port of Portland dedicated to building modular homes using engineered wooden beams and panels to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.
The Terminal 2 hub will also include a new lab for the University of Oregon to study acoustical design of mass timber houses. Construction is expected to break ground in 2024.
Another $24 million in grant funds will go to further research into the structural, seismic, durability and energy performance of mass timber buildings, led by the TallWood Design Institute, a collaboration between UO and Oregon State University.
“I do think people are going to start to look at it more.” said Granato.
