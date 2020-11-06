Logging is set to start this month at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Blue Creek East Timber Sale in northern Idaho’s Wallace Forest Conservation Area.
It is part of an effort to improve forest health and reduce wildfire fuel.
The Blue Creek East sale is the second of several treatment projects BLM plans to reduce impacts of root disease and bug infestations in the conservation area. The sale will focus on a 295-acre area. It is expected to generate 2.2 million board-feet of timber.
Northern Idaho contractor Vidovich Forestry Consulting purchased the sale in late September. An environmental assessment was completed through a public process in 2017.
Robin Snider, BLM’s acting Coeur d’Alene field manager, said in a release that root disease has infected many of the Douglas fir and grand fir trees throughout the 751-acre forest the agency manages at Blue Creek Bay. The disease causes trees to rot out at the base from the inside and fall without warning. All affected or susceptible to it in the project area are to be removed.
“Through timber harvest and hazardous fuel reduction activities, we hope to remove many of the dead and dying trees, reduce the threat of wildfire and preserve the health and character of the Wallace Forest Conservation Area,” Snider said.
BLM said treated areas, following harvest, are to be planted with trees more tolerant to root disease, including western larch, ponderosa pine and western white pine.
“It’s just a continuation of the effort to maintain a resilient landscape in the Wallace Forest Conservation Area to address that root disease problem,” BLM Coeur d’Alene District spokeswoman Suzanne Endsley told Capital Press.
Other recent work in the conservation area includes completing a fuel break next to private land, pre-commercial thinning, and commercial logging two years ago in the Blue Creek West sale to reduce dead and diseased trees.