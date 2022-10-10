Forest

Six conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service to reverse that agency's decision to eliminate the eastside screens provision.

PENDLETON, Ore. — A timber industry group and coalition of Eastern Oregon counties is attempting to intervene in a lawsuit that, if successful, would reimpose a total ban on logging certain large trees in six national forests.

The case centers on a rule known as the "Eastside Screens," adopted in 1995 to protect wildlife habitat and water quality on roughly 10 million acres in the Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests.

