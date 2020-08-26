An Oregon timber company joined the federal government in defending a 930-acre logging project against allegations its effects on two rare species weren’t sufficiently examined.
The Murphy Co., based in Eugene, Ore., explained that the Griffin Half Moon Project in Southern Oregon would supply timber that’s critical for three of its mills that employ about 600 people.
The project will also improve forest stand health by removing white fir trees that are declining in vigor, said Julie Weis, the timber company’s attorney, during oral arguments on Aug. 25.
“They need to be set back to an early successional stage,” she said.
Sean Martin, an attorney representing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, argued the agency’s environmental analysis of the project was sufficient under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Great gray owls and Pacific fishers are not protected under the Endangered Species Act but the BLM nonetheless considered how they’d be affected by logging in a 2016 “resource management plan” for the region, Martin said.
“NEPA does not require every single effect on every single species to be analyzed on every single acre,” he said.
The environmental assessment of the Griffin Half Moon Project was “tiered” or incorporated the broader 2016 plan, which provides habitat protections for both species in the long term, Martin said.
“This is a direct implementation of that larger plan,” he said.
Susan Jane Brown, an attorney for several environmental groups, claimed the BLM’s “tiering” of the project’s environmental assessment to the broader resource management plan didn’t adequately consider the effects on the owls or fishers.
“The BLM simply did not conduct the required analysis,” Brown said, adding that the agency must examine all significant issues of a project under NEPA. “BLM is picking and choosing which issues it analyzes in its environmental assessment.”
The agency should have taken a closer look at the impacts on the specific 930 acres that would be logged under the project, she said.
Instead, the agency relied on a 2016 resource management plan that couldn’t have contemplated the particular effects of a project that hadn’t yet been proposed, Brown said.
“We can’t know if there were changed circumstances since 2016 because the BLM never actually looked,” she said.
At the conclusion of the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke said he’d issue findings and recommendations as soon as possible. A U.S. district judge will then decide whether to implement those recommendations.