EUGENE, Ore. — Sierra Pacific Industries, a third-generation, family-owned forest products company based in California, plans to build two new mills in Lane County, Ore.

SPI plans to build the mills at its Eugene manufacturing site, replacing existing sawmilling facilities with a new cutting mill and stud mill. The current facilities can process about 350 million board-feet annually; the new facilities will be able to process 650 million board-feet annually.

