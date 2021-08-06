The federal government has settled a lawsuit filed by environmental groups that objected to portions of a 15,700-acre thinning project in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service has agreed to refrain from logging within 150-300 feet of streams within about 40 units of the Black Mountain Vegetation Management Project and pay $100,000 in attorney fees to the plaintiffs.
Attorneys for the Forest Service did not respond to requests for comment about the settlement.
The complaint was brought earlier this year by the Central Oregon Landwatch and Oregon Wild nonprofit organizations, which alleged the project failed to protect riparian areas that are critical for elk and fish.
Under the original version of the project, up to 3 million board-feet of timber was to be harvested from about 500 acres of riparian areas, said Oliver Stiefel, an attorney with the Crag Law Center who represented the plaintiffs.
A majority of those riparian acres will now be preserved from logging under the settlement, he said. “There’s still thousands of acres of upland logging that’s on the table.”
The original version of the project was expected to generate nearly 18 million board-feet of timber.
The settlement creates logging buffers of 300 feet on either side of larger fish-bearing streams and 150 feet on either side of smaller waterways, said Rory Isbell, attorney for Central Oregon Landwatch.
“Our intentions were to protect the most sensitive habitats,” he said. “This settlement gives us what we wanted from the lawsuit.”
Aside from providing shade and stream bank stability that benefit fish, riparian areas are also important to the life cycle of elk in the national forest, Stiefel said.
In autumn, male elk rely on wetted areas for “wallows” where they cover themselves in mud and their own feces and urine in preparation for mating, he said. During spring, female elk give birth in riparian areas where they have better access to food and shelter.
“These are key sanctuaries for fish and wildlife,” Stiefel said.