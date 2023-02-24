Forest

Six conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service to reverse the agency’s decision to eliminate the “Eastside Screens” provision.

 EO Media Group File

PENDLETON, Ore. — A group of scientists and university professors is disputing claims made by environmental activists in a lawsuit over logging certain trees on six national forests in eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington.

The issue centers on a series of land management standards known as the Eastside Screens, adopted in 1995 to protect wildlife habitat and water quality on approximately 10 million acres in the Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you