BOISE — The risk of big wildfires will remain above normal in parts of Northern California, Oregon, Washington and the Northern Great Basin as fall unfolds, the National Interagency Fire Center predicts.
“We are expecting warmer and drier conditions across a good portion of the Western United States,” Fire Meteorologist Nick Nauslar told Capital Press.
La Nina is expected to return to the Equatorial Pacific. He said this usually brings slightly cooler, wetter conditions to parts of the Pacific Northwest and into the Northern Rockies. But since areas to the south will be warmer and drier, rain relief on those large fires “is forecast to be delayed until later in the fall.”
Fall brings increased chances of offshore winds along the West Coast, Nauslar said. These winds originate on land and blow toward the ocean. Southern California’s Santa Ana winds, for example, are strong downslope winds that usually coincide with low relative humidity.
While offshore winds are expected to be normal this fall, they “still could be an issue given the amount of fire we have on the ground, and dry fuels,” he said.
Also this fall, “the jet stream starts to meander farther south, and with that comes better chances of stronger winds across the Western United States,” Nauslar said. “But it also comes with a better chance of cooler temperatures and precipitation. This usually results in relatively short-lived dry and windy conditions.”
NIFC Predictive Services said in its outlook through year’s end that the potential for large fires in Northern California is above normal through November for areas west of the Cascade-Sierra Crest, except for the north coast area.
The potential for big fires is expected to remain above normal through September at higher elevations of the Sierra Front and over portions of southern and western Idaho, which remain dry. Significant drought remains in these areas, where fuel moisture is below average.
Above-normal risk will continue through September in central and southwestern Oregon as well as central Washington, NIFC reported.
The large-wildfire risk in Southern California is expected to be around normal through December.
Drought remains across more than 95% of the West, the report said. Conditions are expected to be warmer than normal through fall in much of the continental U.S.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.