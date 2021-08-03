The risk of large fires will remain high through November in much of the West thanks to widespread drought, dry fuels and above-normal temperatures, the National Interagency Fire Center predicts.
With more than 95% of the West in drought, timber, brush and grass are “exceptionally dry,” said Jim Wallmann, meteorologist with the NIFC-tied National Interagency Coordination Center. Some recent rainfall helped, “but we would need something much longer-duration than we’ve seen to really make a large impact on the rest of the fire season.”
A strong start to the monsoon season returned fuels to normal moisture levels in Arizona, New Mexico and parts of Colorado, he said. Near-term risk in the Four Corners region should drop to normal or below normal.
But in much of the West, “every fuel type is available right now given the drought,” Wallmann said. Fire-ready fuel is available “from California right up through Oregon and Washington, through Idaho and into Montana and Wyoming.”
Temperatures were well above normal in July across the West and Northern Plains.
Wallmann said above-normal fire potential is expected through August in Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and into the Dakotas and part of Minnesota.
Exceptional drought and “any potentially strong wind events, which become more frequent in August” are among reasons, he said.
Large-fire risk should lessen gradually in the northern U.S. as fall unfolds, and return to normal by November.
“But for much of California, we are expecting above-normal potential to remain through November due to a delayed start to their rainy season,” Wallmann said.
NIFC said climate outlooks indicate warmer-than-normal conditions are likely for much of the continental U.S., especially the West, into fall. The drought is likely to expand and intensify.
Most California mountains and foothills should have above-normal potential for large fires through September, with areas prone to offshore winds likely to retain above-normal potential into October and November in the state’s south, the report said.
NIFC said risk is above normal in most of the Northwest through September due to dry fuels and persistent drought. A return to normal is expected this month in western Washington and in September in southeast Oregon.
Large-fire potential is above normal through September in the Northern Rockies, and through October in parts of the region.
The potential is above-normal in August for the east slope of the Sierra-Nevada Mountains, northwest Nevada and western Idaho. The above-normal risk area should expand north in September on continued warming and drying.