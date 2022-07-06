The risk of large wildfires remains above normal this month in parts of Oregon, Washington and California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services unit.
“For at least the next two months, we have above-normal significant fire potential along and east of the Cascades, much of northern California and central California, northwest Nevada and southwest Idaho,” said Nick Nauslar, a meteorologist at the Fire Center in Boise.
He said forecasters remain concerned about long-term drought and fine-fuel loading. An unusually wet spring in spots plumped grasses and shrubs, increasing available fire fuel.
“We are worried about fine-fuel loading in northwest Nevada, eastern Oregon, southwest Idaho and even into the Columbia Basin,” Nauslar said.
In forested areas from central California into the Oregon Cascades, forecasters remain concerned about long-term drought, he said. These areas now appear likely to see drought persist and possibly worsen.
The July-October report said climate outlooks indicate below-normal precipitation is likely across much of the Plains through the central Rocky Mountains and into the Inland Pacific Northwest. Above-normal temperatures are likely across much of the contiguous U.S.
Drought continues across 75% of the West and much of the central and southern Plains, the Fire Center said. Extreme to exceptional drought continues over much of California, eastern Oregon and the Great Basin. Drought improved or ceased across much of the Northwest, Idaho and Montana, though it intensified in a part of north-central Montana.
Large-fire potential is above-normal in July in central and southeast Oregon and in parts of central and southeast Washington, the report said.
The above-normal risk of large fires broadens in August, and in September is expected to spread to west-central Oregon.
Dead-fuel moisture was near or above average recently in northern California but dropped quickly in the last week of June. Large-fire potential is expected to be above normal up to 6,000 feet in the state’s northern region this month, and at all elevations during August except near coastal areas. All areas and elevations in the region have above-normal potential in September. In October, above-normal potential is expected to persist west of the lower Cascade and Sierra crests to the Pacific Ocean.
Forecasts call for above-normal potential for large fires by August in the Great Basin, and in August and September in parts of central and eastern Montana.