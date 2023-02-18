OLYMPIA — The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Friday endorsed allowing the state to sell carbon offsets, but not at the expense of logging or farming on public lands.
The committee revised a proposal by Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz to market "ecosystem services" to companies seeking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.
In a bipartisan 7-4 vote, the committee backed the idea, but stipulated the Department of Natural Resources can't reduce planned timber harvests or lease less land for agriculture.
Representatives of the wood products industry complained Franz's proposal lacked such guarantees.
DNR spokesman Michael Kelly said the department supports the changes the committee made to House Bill 1789.
The American Forest Resource Council remains opposed to the bill, council President Travis Joseph said.
The House committee didn't tighten the bill enough to ensure timber harvests aren't delayed or reduced, he said. "It's an attempt to put sideboards on it, but doesn't quite get there," he said.
Ecosystem services — such as replanting forests, thinning stands to prevent wildfire and buying land that might be developed — would increase timber volumes, Franz said.
Although the House committee amended the bill to bar DNR from sacrificing timber harvests, agricultural leases, or revenue for rural schools and counties, the legislation retains broad language.
The department could contract out ecosystem services for up to 125 years for "climate stabilization" or that would "directly or indirectly benefit humans or enhance social welfare."
The wood products industry would like the bill to be more specific about the activities that qualify as ecosystem services.
Franz's proposal came to the Legislature just days before Friday's deadline for bills to pass from committees or die for the session.
Five Democrats and two Republicans voted to keep the bill alive, though several said the bill still needed work. One Democrat and three Republicans voted against moving the bill forward.
Committee Chairman Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, said the bill would be important to his rural district and that he didn't want leave it up to the Senate to take the lead.
Democrats on the Senate Environment and Energy Committee on Friday voted out Franz's original proposal, keeping the bill alive in that chamber, too.
Anacortes Democrat Liz Lovelett, who introduced the bill at DNR's request, acknowledged the legislation needs work. She said she didn't want to hobble the timber or agricultural industries.
"We want to make sure our working lands continue to work," she said.
Republicans opposed moving the bill out of the Senate committee. Nevertheless, the committee's top-ranking Republican, Drew MacEwen of Mason County, thanked Lovelett for being open to negotiations.
"I think we have the potential for a path forward that would get bipartisan support," he said.
Franz last year announced plans to cancel logging and lease 10,000 acres of timberland in Western Washington to a private business that would sell carbon offsets.
Ecosystem services would be a different program. DNR says it has the authority to lease land, but needs legislative approval to sell carbon offsets directly to businesses.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.