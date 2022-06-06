A new joint study by the University of Washington and The Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit, sought to find common ground between about 60 people with differing backgrounds and views on how forests should be managed to prevent wildfires.
The working group included scientists, practitioners and managers who specialize in forest and fire ecology, fire safety, air quality, health care and public health.
The research resulted in six key points of agreement that could help advance prescribed burning as part of forest management.
The researchers say they hope the study will influence future policies.
"These consensus statements aim to serve as guideposts for forest health and public health professionals to work together to promote healthy and resilient forests and communities," said Ryan Haugo, co-author and director of conservation science for The Nature Conservancy in Oregon.
According to The Nature Conservancy, decades of fire suppression have increased forest fuels.
The nonprofit says that intentional fires — either prescribed fires that are deliberately set or unintended fires that are allowed to burn under control — can reduce the intensity of wildfires.
The challenge is that even prescribed fires can create smoke that is bad for public health, making prescribed fire unpopular among some groups. Those in favor, however, say a moderate amount of smoke from controlled fire is better than a larger amount of smoke from a wildfire that's out of control.
Lead author Savannah D'Evelyn, a postdoctoral fellow in the University of Washington's Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, said study participants agreed that "all smoke is bad smoke from a public health perspective, but we can’t do fire management without more fire."
The study, published in May in the journal Current Environmental Health Reports, listed the consensus statements that the study's participants agreed upon:
• We recognize the need to listen to and integrate a diversity of perspectives, in particular those embodied by Indigenous peoples who have successfully used fire as an ecological tool for thousands of years.
• Prescribed fires in addition to managed fires for resource benefit are both necessary management techniques to keep forests resilient and to lessen the negative ecological and public health impacts of wildfires.
• Certain regions of the Western U.S. will experience more smoke days with heightened use of prescribed and managed fire; however, we expect the impacts of smoke exposure to be reduced over the long term in comparison with untreated land burned by wildfires. With these techniques, exposure in affected communities can be planned and lessened.
• No degree of smoke exposure is without risk. However, additional investment in advance preparation for affected populations can lower associated health risks. A smoke-resilient community is resilient to smoke from any type of fire.
• We must work to promote both equity in process (e.g., who has a say in decision-making) and equity in outcomes (e.g., who gets exposed to the smoke) within those communities and populations experiencing disproportionate impacts from smoke.
• We are missing opportunities for positive impact by working as separate disciplines. We recommend that further and intentional integration of forest/fire and health disciplines (including the practitioners, tools and resources) needs to occur to lessen the human health effects of smoke exposure due to prescribed and managed fires.
The study's authors say they hope the research will build common ground for forest and fire management.