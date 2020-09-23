An air-tanker pilot fighting a brush fire in southwest Idaho died Sept. 22 following a crash.
“It’s with deep sadness that we share the loss of a single-engine air tanker pilot after a crash tonight working on the Schill Fire near Emmett, Idaho,” U.S. Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation wrote in a Facebook post Sept. 22. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”
Idaho BLM Sept. 23 identified the pilot as Ricky Fulton. He was the only person on board. Firefighters on the scene of the accident, which occurred around 7 p.m. Sept. 22, rendered medical aid and called for medical evacuation by helicopter, but Fulton did not survive his injuries.
The T-857 aircraft was owned by Aero SEAT Inc. and was on an on-call contract with BLM Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
BLM Boise District Fire Information Officer Jared Jablonski said in an interview early Sept. 23 that the pilot was dropping fire retardant.
“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred on this fire," he said.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot lost in this tragic accident," acting Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said in an Idaho BLM news release later Sept. 23. "This reminds us of the inherent risks involved in wildland firefighting and the gratitude we owe to the courageous and committed men and women who serve willingly to protect lives, property and natural resources.”
"Our hearts are heavy," Gov. Brad Little, a rancher from Emmett, said in a statement. "The death of a firefighter is felt deeply and emotionally in the firefighting community. Pray for comfort for the pilot's family and colleagues, and please do your part to prevent needless wildfires."
He ordered flags to he placed at half staff "in honor of the brave firefighter who lost his life protecting others."
The U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Aviation Services, in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, is conducting an investigation into the accident.
The Schill Fire started in late afternoon Sept. 22, burning grass and brush in rolling, steep terrain. State, county and multiple municipal fire agencies responded. Jablonski said the fire was contained at 30 acres around 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and was expected to be controlled by 6 p.m. Sept. 23.