Brant Petersen brings 28 years of U.S. Forest Service experience to his new role as supervisor of the Boise National Forest in southwest Idaho.
He succeeds Tawnya Brummett, who left the position in January.
“We are excited Brant has accepted the position to lead Idaho’s capital city forest,” Intermountain Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth said in a release. She selected Petersen, whose “diverse experience in forest management, recreation, hazardous fuels treatment, wildland fire and leadership will help the Boise National Forest continue to be successful in our Forest Service mission.”
In his most recent job as state liaison, Petersen’s work involved land in the Forest Service’s Intermountain and northern regions.
“I am honored to have been entrusted with this leadership role on the Boise National Forest,” he said. “The Idaho state liaison position has provided me the opportunity to work directly with our legislative representatives, the public and partners. I look forward to continuing to strengthen these existing partnerships and building new relationships to help the Boise National Forest better serve our public.”
Earlier, Petersen worked for nine years as the forest’s Idaho City District ranger.
He started his career in 1995, working in the Boise forest’s timber program. He went on to work in engineering, in the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon and the Boise forest. He then worked in recreation management for the Payette National Forest in Idaho.
Petersen worked as a Forest Service line officer for 15 years, on projects and issues including vegetation management, wildfire rehabilitation, fuels management, large-scale mining exploration projects and various recreation management projects.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in forest management from Utah State University. He and his family enjoy rafting, hiking, skiing and camping.
