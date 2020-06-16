ATHOL, Idaho — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on June 12 sent a memorandum to U.S. Forest Service leaders aimed at streamlining the management and increasing the productivity of national forests and grasslands.
In his memo to Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, Perdue announced "a blueprint for reforms to provide further relief from burdensome regulations, improve customer service and boost the productivity of our national forest system.”
“Under this administration, the Forest Service has sold more timber than we have in the last 22 years and made significant increases in our hazardous fuels treatments and active management of our national forests," Perdue said in a statement released with the memo. "While I am proud of our progress ... I believe more can be done.”
The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of public land that are "critical for the prosperity of rural communities, sustaining jobs and livelihoods in grazing, mining, oil and gas development, recreation and forestry — sectors that support our American way of life."
The reforms in the memo include:
• Focusing on productive use of national forests and grasslands.
• Recognizing grazing on national grasslands as essential for their management and streamlining range improvements and permit renewals.
• Modernizing and simplifying the permitting process to increase public access to national forests and grasslands.
• Streamlining environmental reviews through greater accountability and effective public engagement.
Perdue made the announcement the day after he participated in a roundtable discussion in Idaho that included representatives of the region's timber industry and Gov. Brad Little.
Little said a state and federal partnership makes Idaho's forests more productive and resilient.
"I often say the goal of this is to have good, young, healthy, thriving wildlife; good clean water where we have young fish and — most importantly — prosperous, good, young loggers," Little said. "Those things all together are part of the ecosystem."
Following a tour of the Idaho Forest Group's mill in Athol, Idaho, Perdue said he was there to listen.
Chuck Roady, president of the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, asked for help with litigation on federal properties and asked Perdue to meet with Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to get on the same page.
At issue is the outcome of the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center vs. U.S. Forest Service lawsuit, known as the Cottonwood decision, which calls for new research whenever new information is presented.
Every time a decision is made or progresses in court, litigants make a new discovery "just to delay the process," Perdue said.
"It's killing the agency, it's killing the morale of the people, and litigation does not benefit society, the wildlife or the water for any of us," Roady said. "It's exasperating. Do you see a headway there?"
"There are people out there that just don't like you," Perdue said. "They're going to litigate, litigate and litigate, and we're going to fight, fight, fight to make sure we get the multiple use of beautiful federal timberlands, both for economy, recreation, wildlife, water protection, hiking, for all those kinds of things."
Perdue said some environmental groups are beginning to recognize the value of a well-managed forest, while others continue to litigate.
"I think we've made a lot of progress actually, certainly with the president's appointment of judges and Congress' approval of that — we're reforming the 9th Circuit in that way," Perdue said. "But we've got a long way to go. We're still getting some bad decisions over different things."
Duane Vaagen, of Vaagen Brothers Lumber in Colville, Wash., called for continued collaboration on forest management projects. Many mills are not bidding on federal timber sales because they are not affordable, he said.
"I'm going to turn the question back around — what can we do?" Perdue asked him. "What do you think the U.S. Forest Service and government's role is in the mill situation?"
Many mills are processing materials that were never handled before, Vaagen said, such as small diameter logs from thinning and shavings, sawdust and chips that are made into pulp. Agencies need to consider the value and think of a fair return for bidders, he said.
Actively managed forests are the biggest need moving forward, Perdue said. He said the U.S. Forest Service's Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship programs are making progress. The authority allows the Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies to manage forests.
"These are all renewable resources — if you just let them fall in the woods and die, it's not healthy, it just provides fuel," he said. "We want our federal forests to look like some of the well-managed private lands across the country."