SALEM — The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board is offering grants for private, non-industrial forestland owners to help with post-wildfire recovery following the Labor Day conflagrations that burned more than 1 million acres.
OWEB is now accepting applications for Wildfire Response Grants up to $75,000 to stabilize soil and manage weeds across 13 eligible fire areas.
Kathy Leopold, small grant coordinator for OWEB, said the Wildfire Response Grants are meant to target projects that would otherwise not be covered by other USDA or state relief programs. Funding is limited to non-industrial and tribal landowners.
"We are looking for folks to work collaboratively in the fire areas," Leopold said.
OWEB is asking local governments, tribes and conservation groups to work together in selecting one applicant from each fire area, identified as a high priority for land restoration through an assessment led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management or other approved agency.
Technical assistance grants are also available to help pay for such assessments, Leopold said.
The 13 approved wildfire areas include:
• 242 Fire.
• Alameda Fire.
• Archie Creek Fire.
• Beachie Creek Fire.
• Brattain Fire.
• Echo Mountain Complex.
• Holiday Farm Fire.
• Indian Creek Fire.
• Lionshead Fire.
• Slater Fire.
• South Obenchain Fire.
• Riverside Fire.
• White River Fire.
On-the-ground restoration projects may cover a suite of practices approved by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, including planting cover crops to stabilize soil and for mulching, range and pasture planting, herbaceous weed treatment and rebuilding burned fences.
Grants may also help with transporting and stockpiling logs for future restoration.
There is no deadline to apply for Wildfire Recovery Grants, Leopold said, though recipients must spend the money by June 30, 2021. The program will not displace or reduce other OWEB grant funding opportunities scheduled for the remainder of the biennium.
For more information, or to apply, visit www.oregon.gov/oweb or email Leopold at kathy.leopold@oregon.gov.