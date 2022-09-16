sm weyerhaeuser logging timber forest 11.jpg (copy)

Logs are hauled off from a clear-cut earlier this year. The Oregon Supreme Court has denied a request by 14 counties, which sought to reinstate their $1 billion judgment against the state government.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

A class action lawsuit pursued by 14 Oregon counties against logging restrictions on state forestlands has reached the end of the road.

The counties have failed to convince the Oregon Supreme Court to review a decision that overturned their $1 billion judgment against the state government earlier this year.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

