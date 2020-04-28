SALEM — Oregon's timber industry is urging state lawmakers and Gov. Kate Brown to delay the new Corporate Activity Tax for six months to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic.
A petition started by Oregon Forests Forever now has more than 1,700 signatures, joining a chorus of appeals from the business community to temporarily suspend the tax.
Brown, however, has indicated she will push forward with implementing the tax, saying it is one of the best ways to preserve Oregon schools and other essential services. Passed in 2019, the Corporate Activity Tax requires businesses that make more than $1 million in Oregon to pay $250 plus 0.57% of the "excess" revenues to help pay for education programs.
The tax went into effect this year, with the first quarterly reports due April 30.
That was before COVID-19 became a widespread public health emergency, shuttering non-essential businesses and pummeling the U.S. economy. Between March 21 and April 18, 333,700 Oregonians filed for unemployment, according to the state Employment Department.
Oregon Forests Forever is a project started in 2018 by the Oregon Sustainable Resources Alliance, which includes the Oregon Forest and Industries Council, a trade group representing loggers and timber manufacturers. Sara Duncan, a community organizer for the group, said the pandemic has been especially hard on rural communities that rely on forests to provide jobs.
"To have businesses asked to pay a new tax right now, this is probably the worst possible time," Duncan said.
Duncan said the state should do everything it can to keep as many jobs afloat in a time of crisis, and delaying the Corporate Activity Tax "would be a good and easy way to make that happen."
A spokesman for Brown said the governor does not support delaying the Corporate Activity Tax — though she has instructed the Department of Revenue to give additional flexibility for businesses that owe less than $10,000 in annual tax liability, given the economic disruption.
"Businesses that make a good faith effort to cooperate with the department will not be penalized," the spokesman, Charles Boyle, said. "This flexibility does not change businesses' obligations to pay their annual tax liability, and is consistent with Governor Brown's priority of preserving revenue for essential state services for Oregonians during this crisis."
Rex Storm, interim executive vice president for Associated Oregon Loggers, said the logging industry is already reeling from COVID-19, which has hammered down demand for wood products for home building and remodeling.
In just one month, the U.S. Housing Market Index score — which rates market conditions for the sale of new single-family homes — plummeted from 72 to 30, the lowest mark since June 2012. As demand for homes decreases, so does production in lumber mills and, by extension, jobs for timber contractors.
"This has been the fastest, most dramatic drop in production that's ever been experienced in our lifetimes," Storm said.
Now, Storm said businesses are also being asked to pay what he described as a "punitive" tax that penalizes businesses for higher production.
"This tax keeps on taking, no matter what the status of the business is," he said.
Steve Swanson, president and CEO of Swanson Group, a forest products manufacturer based in Roseburg, Ore., said his company is already struggling to keep employees since the pandemic began.
In late March, Swanson Group temporarily closed its plywood mill in Glendale, Ore., due to shrinking demand. Another plywood mill about 115 miles north in Springfield, Ore., is also running at one-third capacity. In all, Swanson said the company has laid off nearly 300 people.
"Because of the state-by-state shutdowns, and in particular Northern California and Washington state having a complete shutdown on construction, it has eliminated demand particularly for our plywood products, and to a lesser degree, our studs," Swanson said.
Swanson said the company hopes to reopen its Glendale mill sometime in May, though that will depend on how quickly states lift stay-at-home orders. One year ago, Swanson Group permanently closed its original sawmill in Glendale — population 896 — citing market conditions and declining timber harvest from federal forests.
"In Glendale, the only other business left is a trucking firm. That's it," Swanson said. "It's a community that's been hard hit by general economics."
Adding the Corporate Activity Tax on top of everything else would only add to the pain businesses are feeling in these communities, Swanson said.
"At this juncture, cash is king," he said. "We are trying our best to maintain a reasonable cash flow to prevent more curtailments."