A federal judge has again halted logging on public land recreational trails near Springfield, Ore., and ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to reconsider the plan.
The Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild environmental groups have prevailed in a lawsuit against the BLM’s Pedal Power project for a second time.
U.S. District Judge Michael McShane has overturned the agency’s approval of the 100-acre timber sale, agreeing with a federal magistrate judge that the plan violated the Federal Land Management and Policy Act.
An earlier ruling determined that a 2018 version of the project, which was also slated for biking trails near Springfield’s Thurston Hills area, violated federal law and must be reconsidered by BLM.
In 2020, the BLM proposed designating a “recreation management zone,” or RMZ, around the trails only after logging was done, arguing they’d be damaged by harvest activities.
The environmental nonprofits filed a new complaint alleging the agency was “trying the same thing and expecting different results” by removing trees from a buffer zone surrounding trails, contrary to a court order.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mustafa Kasubhai recommended vacating the BLM’s authorization last year because the agency designated the trails without actually protecting them prior to logging, as ordered in the earlier case.
“In fact, the current iteration of the project proposes to log the identical area proposed in 2018,” he said. “In other words, other than simply adding the trail designations and an RMZ to a map, BLM has not taken affirmative steps to preserve the RMZ in any meaningful manner.”
However, the magistrate judge ruled that the BLM had complied with the National Environmental Policy Act in analyzing the project’s direct, indirect and cumulative effects.
In the previous case, the agency was faulted for not properly evaluating the project’s fire hazards and risks.
In the new version, the BLM gave the project the required “hard look” regarding fire hazard and other factors in a way that “allowed for meaningful public participation,” Kasubhai said.
However, the agency committed a “serious” error in reconsidering the project because its “failure to comply” with the earlier order to preserve trails was “particularly significant,” he said.
For that reason, Kasubhai recommended vacating the project’s approval — effectively blocking the timber harvest — to which Judge McShane has now agreed.
