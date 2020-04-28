Boise National Forest seasonal workers arriving over the next six weeks will follow self-isolation, social distancing and other protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Managers of the forest north of Boise, Idaho, said seasonal workers including firefighters, timber sale administrators, range conservationists and recreation staff — many from other parts of the U.S. — will follow BNF-specific procedures in addition to current federal, state and local guidelines.
Employees who plan to travel to the forest are first contacted by supervisors and asked screening questions. Employees may be required to self-isolate for two weeks before they travel. On arrival, they will self-isolate for an additional two weeks; their work assignments will incorporate social-distancing guidelines. Current, year-round employees will have minimal contact with newly arriving staff.
BNF Public Affairs Officer Venetia Gempler said the forest brings in about 239 employees seasonally. About 40% come from other parts of the U.S. No minimum travel distance triggers the screening questions, asked of all on-boarding employees.
“We are evaluating all of our work to determine if we need to modify operations, and if, so, how,” she said. Since safety for employees, visitors and communities is the top priority, “some work will change as we incorporate standard operating procedures for travel, cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, vehicles, offices, et cetera.”
BNF also is deferring some training or moving it online.
“All work is being prioritized, and some may be delayed,” Gempler said.
BNF is working with local officials and partners to assess the COVID-19 risk and refine processes as needed to minimize exposure risk, Forest Supervisor Tawnya Brummett said in a news release.
“Our seasonal employees are critical in keeping the forest-related local economy vibrant,” Brummett said. “We will ensure we can do that while providing a safe environment in our communities as we bring our employees back to work.”