Betty Munis, founding director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission, plans to retire Nov. 15 after more than 27 years on the job.
She is succeeded by Jennifer Okerlund, who started Sept. 23 after 16 years working as communications manager for the state Department of Parks and Recreation.
“Betty has done a tremendous job for the forest sector, helping opinion leaders and the general public understand what we do,” Commission Chairman Jack Buell said in a news release. “We are sad to see her go, but we welcome Jennifer’s energy, creativity and statewide connections.”
Munis said the commission — which focuses on information and education and has grown since the Legislature created it in 1992 — is in excellent shape.
Okerlund, a Boise State University graduate, said she plans to work with commissioners and collaborate with staff to build on successes and continue to advance the organization.
Munis, 59, saw many changes in the industry during her tenure. Reduced federal timber supplies amid legal challenges from environmental groups factored into the loss of many older, smaller sawmills. New or renovated mills tapped technology to streamline, along the way attracting younger workers.
The recession struck a major blow to Idaho’s timber industry. Active forest management gained wider acceptance as a way to reduce wildfire risk, boost sustainability and in some cases improve habitat.
“The people who are in the industry believe in the industry, and it is a calculated risk every step of the way,” she said. “We are always learning about the forest.”
State leaders have supported the industry historically. While this is changing a bit as the population grows and urbanizes, “we have not lost support for managing the forest,” Munis said. “And people love wood products. They make the connection.”
She and Oklerlund said the commission needs to keep adding to the public’s understanding of forest management and the timber’s industry’s economic impact.
The advertising industry has honored the commission for its public messaging.
“You don’t need actors when you have these kinds of people working in the forest industry,” Munis said. They are professional, experienced, sincere “and they really care about the work we do and the legacy they are leaving.”
The commission is working with architects and students on a project centered on the use of wood in buildings, which Munis said has been increasing for reasons including innovative products and environmental benefits.
She grew up on her family’s Philipsburg, Mont., ranch, where she and her husband, David New, remain involved. Munis plans to help New in his forestry consulting business in Boise.
Munis attended Montana State University, studied in England and France, and earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from the University of Georgia. She has worked as a commodities broker, natural resource consultant and political campaign adviser.
She is a former associate director of the Public Lands Council and former executive vice president of the Idaho Cattle Association.
“I believe in the resources,” she said. “I like the people. Folks have given me a tremendous opportunity to tell their story.”
Commission funding comes from forestland owners of 10,000 acres or more; mills and manufacturing facilities that pay based on volume; and trucking, logging and harvesting companies that pay based on employment. Partnerships, such as the state license plate depicting the industry, are another source.
Recently, 1,200 to 1,500 businesses have contributed, and the budget has been in the $650,000-900,000 range depending on harvests, acres and partnerships.