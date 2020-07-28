Conservation easements north of Sandpoint, Idaho, promise business, environmental and public-access benefits while maintaining the property-tax base.
After a decade of work, the Idaho Department of Lands and several timber companies finalized the conservation easements, in which development rights were sold to preserve access and current uses. IDL holds and administers the easements, paid for by Forest Legacy Program administered by the U.S. Forest Service and partner grants.
The Nature Conservancy and the Trust for Public Lands set up the conservation easements for purchase. IDL said they involved about $12 million in Forest Legacy Program funds and $1.5 million in partner grants.
The easements knitted together a patchwork of private and state-endowment lands to create about 18,800 acres of open space. They protect timber production, maintain wildlife habitat and migration corridors and guarantee public access, IDL said in an online update. The easements keep land in private hands, supporting the property-tax base.
Timber companies Hancock Natural Resource Group, Stimson Lumber Co. and Molpus Woodlands Group finalized the easements last year with IDL. Earlier participant Forest Capital Partners LLC sold its holdings to Hancock and Molpus.
The easements are working out well so far, and “are a perfect fit for that particular geography,” Barry Dexter, Stimson Lumber inland resources director based in Coeur d’Alene, told Capital Press.
Each timber company submits an annual management plan to IDL. For example, “we are basically able to use roads when we need them, and during the time when we don’t need them, they are open to public recreation,” he said. “So it works for both.”
Under a conservation easement, a timber company retains ownership of the land and can continue to use it as a working forest managed for timber production, Dexter said. But the company cannot subdivide and sell it for home construction or other non-timber uses.
A conservation easement “compensates the landowner to not develop their property, and keep it in timber management," he said.
“The value is keeping timber flowing to mills, and keeping jobs,” Dexter said.
Chip Corsi, Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional supervisor in Coeur d’Alene, told Capital Press the easements can help the department meet wildlife-management goals including maintaining deer and elk hunting opportunities, and enabling grizzly bears and other wildlife to migrate safely through the narrow slot between the Cabinet and Selkirk mountain ranges.
Karen Neorr, IDL Forest Legacy Program coordinator in Sandpoint, said work continues with area land-trust groups on multiple projects in Boundary County. Goals include keeping forests contiguous and in timber production, and making public recreation access permanent.
“We usually get one project grant a year, so it has been very consistent,” she said.