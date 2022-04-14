PORTLAND — Construction of new “mass timber” buildings has climbed over the past decade, but experts believe the demand for such structures is still in its infancy.
Before reaching their full potential as building materials, however, “mass timber” wood products must still overcome skepticism from financiers, insurance companies and others in the construction industry, experts say.
“Mass timber is the start of something and it’s going to get much bigger,” said Bill Parsons, vice president of operations at Woodworks, a nonprofit that assists builders with such projects.
Parsons and other experts spoke about the market outlook April 13 at the Mass Timber Conference in Portland, Ore.
Mass timber broadly refers to large structural elements made from lumber products, such as “cross-laminated timber” panels composed of lumber boards glued together in alternating directions.
Another variation is “mass plywood” panels that are engineered from plywood rather than lumber. These products are strong but light, allowing developers to design much taller and larger structures from wood than they have traditionally.
Last year, about 370 building projects relied on mass timber products, compared to roughly 20 projects in 2014, Parsons said. “We’ve really seen this go from nothing to what it is.”
That upward trajectory is expected to gain steam, with developers projected to undertake 11,000 mass timber projects a year by 2035, he said.
Mass timber’s momentum began in the Pacific Northwest but it has since picked up throughout North America, which now has nearly 1,400 structures built or designed with such wood products, he said.
The popularity of mass timber was initially strongest among developers of office buildings, due to its visual appeal and acoustic properties, Parsons said. However, the shift toward working from home due to COVID has hindered office building development.
“With the pandemic, there was a big pause,” he said.
The shift may ultimately work in the favor of mass timber, since the material’s appearance sets a building apart from others and may attract workers back to the office, Parsons said.
The material is finding a market among developers of buildings with hybrid commercial, retail and residential uses, he said. Schools, laboratories, multi-family housing and government buildings also offer opportunities for mass timber.
North America has 16 mass timber manufacturing facilities, including a cluster in the Northwest, which together have a capacity to generate 56.5 million cubic feet of wood products a year, said Roy Anderson, vice president of the Beck Group, a forest products consulting firm.
Not all structural components require the full capacity of presses that glue the lumber or plywood together, which reduces the “optimization” of this equipment, Anderson said. As a result, manufacturing facilities are collectively operating at about half to two-thirds of their capacity.
Machining is needed to shape mass timber panels to the specific parameters needed for structural components, which currently serves as a constraint on the industry, he said. However, it’s possible that ancillary businesses located near manufacturers will begin fulfilling this machining role over time.
Experts say the “sweet spot” for mass timber is in structures between 6 and 12 stories tall, though builders must have a strong incentive to use the materials — for example, enthusiasm for the carbon-storing properties of wood.
“You have to have a very strong ‘why,’” Parsons said.
A study by researchers at Oregon State University determined last year that mass timber buildings cost nearly 6.5% more to construct than comparable concrete buildings.
A building’s developer must have a “greater vision” for using mass timber, rather than being driven purely by financial considerations, said Chris Roberts, associate principal at Opsis Architecture in Portland.
“That’s when it falls off,” he said.
One of the main barriers to mass timber’s use is achieving “buy-in” from all the decision-makers involved in a project, from the owners to the design team, Roberts said.
Since it’s a relatively new building method in North America, not many people have experience taking mass timber projects from design to installation, he said.
Many designers and developers were taught to use steel and concrete in constructing large buildings, so they must still become familiar with mass timber and its properties, said Ryan Flom, chief marketing officer of the Softwood Lumber Board, an industry-funded organization that promotes softwood lumber.
“A lot of it is comfortability,” Flom said. “All those paradigm changes take time.”
Education about mass timber’s ability to resist fire, for example, can help overcome hesitation by financing and insurance companies, Parsons said.
According to Woodworks, the thickness of mass timber panels allows them to withstand fire better than traditional lumber. During a fire, a char layer forms on the panels that insulates their interior from damage, keeping them structurally sound.
“It is a whole new contingent of people to educate,” Parsons said.