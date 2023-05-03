Log scaler

Mountain Western Log Scaling and Grading Bureau scaler Dallas Rosemeyer measures a log at Douglas County Forest Products near Roseburg, Ore. The bureau's log scalers provide impartial data on logs to the buyers and sellers.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Between being cut off the stump and entering a sawmill, logs are scaled and graded.

That responsibility for many Oregon and California logging and mill companies is entrusted to the Mountain Western Log Scaling & Grading Bureau, a not-for-profit, third-party organization. The bureau has its headquarters in Roseburg and scales logs at about 50 locations in the two states.

