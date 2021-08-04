SALEM — Firefighters are attacking five lightning-sparked fires in and near the Bull of the Woods Wilderness east of Salem.
The five fires — two more were spotted Tuesday — are in the Janus Ridge area. They are in Mount Hood National Forest, about 5 miles from Breitenbush hot springs and 10 miles north of Detroit Lake.
The main Janus Fire is the largest and is estimated to have grown 50% to 300 acres as of Wednesday; it is 44 miles from Salem.
Near it, the Ridge Fire is 1 acre. Both are on the southeast corner of the wilderness area, on Janus Ridge.
The Round Lake Fire is partially outside the wilderness border, and is also estimated to be under an acre, spokesperson Mary Ellen Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
The two new fires broke out Tuesday, one near Round Lake and other near the Janus Fire.
"With all of these we are planning to fully suppress and the intent with the two that are in wildernesses is to keep them within the wilderness," she said.
Fourteen firefighters and two helicopters worked the fires near Round Lake Tuesday and continued Wednesday.
"The Round Lake one ... is not as difficult. The firefighters are hoping to be able to just go into what we call ‘direct’ on that," Fitzgerald said. Anything that is directly applied to a burning fuel, such as wetting or smothering is known as a “direct attack.”
Two other fires have a team in place, but the plan is still in the works as safety is a concern.
"Because it's in remote terrain, with no good escape routes or safety zones, we're going to use an indirect tactic to suppress the fire and that takes a bit more planning," said Fitzgerald.
Southern Oregon
Last weekend, lightning also ignited a series of wildfires across Southern Oregon. Several fire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry team are working to contain the almost 50 wildfires started after a series of thunderstorms.
The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Coos Forest Protective Association, responded to more than a dozen wildfires caused by lightning within the national forest.
The Bear Camp Fire was 5 acres and was a priority for the crew. Hose lines are being used to contain the fire.
“Firefighters remain on the fire today and are working towards containment,” according to a U.S National Forest press release.
"After a storm like this, it's important to quickly and efficiently suppress these fires when they're small, not only to protect our communities but to free up firefighting resources to provide aggressive initial attack on the next fire," Dan Quinones, fire staff officer for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
Oregon's largest wildfire, Bootleg, continues to burn more than 400,000 acres after being started by lightning. The fire is 84% contained.