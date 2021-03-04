I agree 100% with Tom Kammerzell's assessment of the plan to take out the Snake River dams. I would add: for the most part, the dam removal people are driven by a worthy desire to bring back the salmon.
But before taking the drastic step of dam removal, let's try this first: Put a 6- or 8-year moratorium on all commercial harvest of salmon. Take a small percentage of the dam removal cost and use that to compensate the fishermen during this experiment.
When humans stopped killing whales, the whales made a comeback. When we stopped killing tortoiseshell turtles for their shells, the turtles came back. Why would it be different with salmon?
Maybe we should look at farmed salmon again...
Folks, you should read "Apocalypse Never," by Michael Shellenberger. He advocates these sorts of common sense solutions to our farming problems and our energy problems.
Dave Robbins
Olympic Peninsula treefarmer
Lilliwaup, Wash.