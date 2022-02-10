EUGENE, Ore. — Environmental groups have filed another lawsuit to block post-wildfire salvage logging in Oregon's Umpqua River watershed.
Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center are challenging the Bureau of Land Management's plans to cut down 12,562 acres of dead and burned trees from the Archie Creek fire, one of several large blazes that amounted to a record wildfire season for western Oregon in 2020.
The complaint was filed Feb. 8 in U.S. District Court in Eugene. It accuses the BLM of rushing through its analysis of the project, without considering impacts to spotted owl habitat, protected streams and old-growth forests.
A spokesperson for the BLM said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
The Archie Creek fire burned more than 130,000 acres, including 39,900 acres of BLM forestland. In response, the agency authorized salvage logging to improve public safety and recover economic value from damaged trees.
It is the largest post-fire logging project in Oregon following the 2020 wildfires, according to the lawsuit.
Yet environmentalists argue the BLM did not properly consider what effects the work will have on the landscape. Agency officials published an Environmental Assessment for the Archie Creek Project in August 2021, which only studied two issues in detail — the economic benefits derived from logging, and impacts to water and soil quality.
By narrowing the scope of the analysis, the lawsuit claims that BLM "proactively eliminated a host of other social and environmental impacts from consideration" in finding the project had no significant environmental impact, thereby side-stepping a more thorough report under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Specifically, groups said the BLM did not gauge how logging would affect endangered northern spotted owl habitat. Fifty-four spotted owl home ranges are within the project area, where the birds roost, nest and forage.
"Post-fire logging can negatively affect owl use of these areas and exacerbate any negative effects associated with high-severity wildfires," the lawsuit states. "The BLM's failure to take a hard look at the impacts of this extensive logging is illegal."
Under the BLM's 2016 Northwestern and Coastal Oregon Resource Management Plan, it originally anticipated roughly 2,000 acres of salvage logging across the region from 2013 to 2063. Instead, this one project calls for more than five times that amount, raising alarm among opponents.
Doug Heiken, conservation and restoration coordinator for Oregon Wild, described the project as an "overzealous timber sale" that will impact key tributaries of the North Umpqua River.
"Claims that there will be no impact from clear-cutting recently burned forests are simply untrue and unjustifiable," he said.
This is not the only lawsuit challenging salvage logging from the Archie Creek fire.
Last year, Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and Umpqua Watersheds sued the Umpqua National Forest to block salvage logging along 65 miles of Forest Service roads where the fire burned. Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, said a settlement may be coming soon in that case.
The groups also scored a victory late last year when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against post-fire logging along more than 400 miles of roads in the Willamette National Forest. That project was later scrapped by the Forest Service in January.