Environmental groups claim plans for an 67,800-acre restoration project in Idaho’s Boise National Forest are too vague to pass muster under federal law.
A complaint filed by Wildlands Defense and three other nonprofits alleges the Sage Hen Project is a “massive undertaking” that lacks legally required specifics about exactly where logging, road-building and prescribed burning will occur.
The U.S. Forest Service is effectively postponing the “real decisions” about forest treatments until the project is already underway and it’s too late for the public to challenge them under the National Environmental Policy Act, the lawsuit said.
“This action essentially takes a knife to the heart of NEPA’s protections regarding public participation in agency action,” the plaintiffs claim.
A representative of the Forest Service said the agency doesn’t comment on litigation.
In its decision authorizing the project earlier this year, the agency said the treatments are intended to increase “forest resiliency” with a mix of tree species, improve wildlife habitat and “support local and regional economies.”
“The proposed action addresses critical health and safety needs by reducing hazardous fuels and removing hazard trees, thereby reducing risks to government workers, firefighters and the public,” the decision notice said.
Within the project’s boundaries, the Forest Service plans to commercially harvest up to 19,900 acres of timber, conduct prescribed burning on 35,000-45,000 acres, remove hazardous fuels from 11,200 acres and build 83 miles of roads. The activities would occur over two decades.
The Forest Service said it was using a “condition-based management approach” to design the project, which allows for “responsiveness and flexibility” between the planning of treatments and their actual implementation.
“The condition-based management approach allows us to respond to changing conditions on the ground and use resources more efficiently at the landscape scale,” the agency said.
The environmental plaintiffs claim this approach is deficient under NEPA because the plans don’t “adequately describe the direct, indirect or cumulative impacts” as required under the law.
Without precise descriptions of the vegetation and wildlife affected by the project, the Forest Service and the public cannot properly analyze its effects, the complaint said.
Though the Forest Service claims it will later allow for “public engagement” on site-specific treatments, it will be “meaningless in a legal sense” because the agency won’t actually be required to consider and respond to this input, the plaintiffs allege.
“In the absence of detailed information about the proposed actions and where they will occur, the public is deprived of any meaningful opportunity to comment on the project,” the lawsuit said.
The plaintiffs have asked a federal judge to declare the Sage Hen Project unlawful under NEPA and enjoin its implementation until the Forest Service conducts an “environmental impact statement” about its effects.