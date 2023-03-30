EUGENE, Ore. — A federal district judge has sided with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over the agency's decision to eliminate its administrative protest process for forest management projects, including timber sales and wildfire fuels reduction.
The rule, which dates back to 1984, allowed the public 15 days to protest activities on BLM land. Officials would then have to deny each protest in writing before work could proceed.
BLM dropped the rule in 2020 in order to carry out projects faster, while encouraging feedback earlier in the planning and development stage.
Three environmental organizations — Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center — sued in 2021 to stop a 131-acre timber sale near Cottage Grove, Ore., which was approved after BLM eliminated the protest process.
The lawsuit sought to reinstate the rule, which the groups argued was dumped without meaningful explanation and in violation of both the Administrative Procedure Act and Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
District Judge Michael McShane ruled in favor of the BLM, finding that eliminating the protest process did not break federal laws.
The American Forest Resource Council, a timber lobbying group, and Douglas County, Oregon, also intervened in the case on behalf of BLM.
Sara Ghafouri, AFRC general counsel, praised the McShane's decision. The protest process, she said, had been abused to stall forest projects. She called them "paperwork protests," often containing hundreds of pages of "frivolous" objections.
"It was divorced from helping to improve the forest management projects," Ghafouri said. "We saw the protest process basically as a mechanism for unnecessary delay."
BLM would not allow projects to proceed until the agency responded to protests. That could sometimes take months or years at a time.
According to an analysis of 1,560 approved timber sales in BLM's Medford District between 2002 and 2017, 73% of the timber volume was protested, according to the AFRC. In one case, it took 2,141 days from the auction date to award date while the agency responded to protests.
In another example, Ghafouri said the Pickett Hog timber sale in southwest Oregon received 29 protests in September 2017, delaying the project by more than a year.
Before BLM could finish responding, the area burned in the Taylor Creek fire in July 2018.
Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, said the protest process was a critical step to ensure timber sales did not harm valuable resources, such as wildlife habitat, public recreation and clean drinking water for communities.
"I think, to say that we're just tying (projects) up, no, the agency is openly doing illegal stuff," Cady said. "There are real-world consequences for communities and groups who live close to these areas, and recreate in these areas."
Cady said his organization, based in Eugene, has a "very successful" track record protesting illegal timber sales.
Eliminating the protest process is an attempt to sidestep environmental reviews, he said, and could lead to more lawsuits in federal court.
"There's little incentive for the agency to accept or incorporate public feedback," Cady said. "That's led to a lot of local community opposition."
But Ghafouri said there continues to be ample opportunities for public participation. The National Environmental Policy Act requires environmental analysis of projects, including public comments. Opponents can also appeal decisions to the Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals.
"That process is more objective than appealing to the BLM," she said. "We see this as a positive change."
