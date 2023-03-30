Federal courthouse in Eugene (copy)

The Wayne L. Morse U.S. Courthouse in Eugene, Ore. 

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

EUGENE, Ore. — A federal district judge has sided with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over the agency's decision to eliminate its administrative protest process for forest management projects, including timber sales and wildfire fuels reduction.

The rule, which dates back to 1984, allowed the public 15 days to protest activities on BLM land. Officials would then have to deny each protest in writing before work could proceed.

