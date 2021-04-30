A federal judge has suspended a 6,600-acre timber project in Idaho’s Panhandle National Forest until the Forest Service proves it’s within the “wildland-urban interface.”
The agency authorized the Hanna Flats project in 2018 without undertaking an environmental analysis, finding it’s “categorically excluded” from such review because it’s aimed at preventing insect and disease infestation in the wildland-urban interface.
The wildland-urban interface is an area where human development borders or intermingles with unoccupied forest or vegetation, which is considered to face a higher threat of wildfire.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush has now agreed with the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, an environmental group that filed a lawsuit against the project alleging the Forest Service didn’t properly define or map the wildlife-urban interface in the area.
“In short, simply saying that the project is within the wildland-urban interface, without more, does not make it so,” Bush said.
Declaring that a project is within the wildland-urban interface is insufficient especially when the intended purpose is to avoid an environmental analysis that would otherwise be required under the National Environmental Policy Act, he said.
Although Bonner County, where the project is located, has wildfire plans that characterize the area as wildland-urban interface, nearly the entire county falls within that broad definition, the judge said. It’s not clear the county’s definition squares with the one required under federal law.
While community wildfire protection plans are important, they cannot alone justify a “categorical exclusion” from environmental analysis, Bush said. “Otherwise, a local county could designate their entire county as wildland-urban interface in a community wildfire protection plan, and then use that designation as the basis to categorically exclude logging projects throughout the county without the protections of NEPA.”
Because the seriousness of the government’s errors is unknown and it’s possible that the project is located in the wildland-urban interface, the judge said he would not overturn the authorization altogether.
Instead, the judge has ordered the Forest Service to issue a supplementary memorandum that clearly defines and maps the wildland-urban interface and explains how the project meets that requirement under federal law.
Until then, “boots-on-the ground operations,” such as the timber sales that were supposed to begin in early May, are suspended, the judge said.
The Hanna Flats project, which is west of Priest Lake, is intended to increase the forest’s resistance to insects and disease while reducing hazardous fuels and improving the vigor of white pine, western larch and ponderosa pine trees, according to the Forest Service.
The project also aims to generate timber to help the local economy, reduce the amount of road sediment entering streams and enhance cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, the agency said.
Within the project’s 6,600-acre boundary, about 2,350 acres would be subject to forest treatments such as commercial thinning, clear-cutting and prescribed burning. The project would take up to a decade to complete.