A federal judge has struck down another legal challenge to barred owl removal experiments along the West Coast, which aim to gauge impacts on threatened spotted owls.
However, the ruling came after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had already concluded most of the experiments and is preparing an analysis of the data.
The agency’s findings are expected to be included in a broader plan for managing invasive barred owls, which are known to drive the less-aggressive northern spotted owls from their habitats.
The barred owl issue is concerning to the timber industry because federally protected spotted owls have continued to struggle despite strict logging curtailments in national forests.
In two earlier lawsuits, the Friends of Animals nonprofit claimed the removal experiments in Washington, Oregon and California forests violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but those cases were dismissed.
In the most recent complaint, the plaintiff challenged the Fish and Wildlife Service’s agreements protecting landowners from liability if they “take” spotted owls that move onto their property as a result of the experiments.
U.S. District Judge Anne Aiken has now rejected arguments by Friends of Animals that the “safe harbor agreements” and associated permits do not provide a required conservation benefit.
The information derived from the experiments is intended to help spotted owls while the agreements create an incentive for landowners to partake in the study, she said.
“Accordingly, a net conservation benefit arising from establishing areas to test and develop new and innovative conservation strategies through barred owl removal, in exchange for authorizing incidental take, is not plainly inconsistent or erroneous with the regulation,” Aiken said.
The judge also rejected allegations that the Fish and Wildlife Service insufficiently surveyed for spotted owls in the experiment areas and should have supplemented an environmental analysis of the experiments.
Although most of the barred owl removal experiments have ended, Friends of Animals worries about the continued effects of the safe harbor agreements and permits, which will remain effective, said Jennifer Best, an attorney for the group.
“We remain concerned about this and are considering our options as to whether to appeal,” Best said.
Over the course of the experiments, which began between 2013 and 2016, the Fish and Wildlife Service shot 3,135 barred owls in four areas along the West Coast.
The experiment site in Northern California will remain active for another year, while experiments in Oregon and Washington have ended because the existing results were scientifically credible or because further removals wouldn’t have affected the statistical results, said Robin Bown, a biologist with the agency.
“We didn’t want to keep going just to keep going,” Bown said.
The removal experiments have resulted in declining barred owl populations in the treated areas, which is significant because there was a possibility they’d quickly recolonize these sites, she said. “Some people thought they would refill so fast that we couldn’t do anything.”
However, the Fish and Wildlife Service is still conducting its analysis to see if removing barred owls actually helped spotted owls, with the results expected to be done in a few months, she said.
In the next two years, the agency also plans to develop a management plan for barred owls that will examine methods beyond killing the birds, such as sterilization and relocation, Bown said.