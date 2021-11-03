A federal judge said he’s likely to block a 400-mile roadside logging project intended to remove trees damaged in Oregon’s devastating wildfires last year.
U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said he’s “prepared to grant” a temporary restraining order in favor of environmental groups that oppose the project.
“This scale of a project can’t be shoehorned into repair and maintenance,” McShane said at the conclusion of oral arguments on Nov. 3. The judge said he’d issue a written ruling within days.
The Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and Willamette Riverkeeper nonprofits asked McShane to order an injunction against the “roadside danger tree reduction project” in the Willamette National Forest, except for those trees determined to pose an imminent hazard.
The environmental plaintiffs claim the U.S. Forest Service unlawfully “categorically excluded” the project from undergoing an environmental analysis contrary to legal precedent set last year by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“This project falls well outside the bounds of what is reasonable,” said Oliver Stiefel, attorney for the environmental groups.
The agency determined the project was eligible for a “categorical exclusion” because it involved the “repair and maintenance” of roads without causing any significant environmental effects.
However, the environmental nonprofits argue that most of the trees slated for removal pose no immediate risk and are growing along roads with negligible traffic.
Last year, the 9th Circuit ruled that a preliminary injunction should have been issued in a “nearly identical case,” the plaintiffs allege.
The appellate court said categorical exclusions for road maintenance are only intended to apply to such activities as grading, resurfacing and brush removal.
“A large scale commercial logging project does not equal roadside repair and maintenance,” Stiefel said.
The Forest Service approved the roadside logging project separately from emergency danger tree treatments conducted after the 2020 fires, which burned about 176,000 acres of the national forest in late autumn, the environmental groups claim.
Meanwhile, the project authorizes logging on more than twice as many road miles as a similar project in California’s Mendocino National Forest, which the 9th Circuit said should have been enjoined, the plaintiffs claim.
Logging along 15 miles of road is scheduled to begin this month, with more trees to be removed later.
The Forest Service countered that not all the roadways along the 400 miles of the project will be treated.
The agency argues the project isn’t aimed at generating revenue but is necessary to remove trees that pose a danger to people or that could block “critical access” for vehicles.
The project will only log trees within their height’s distance from a road and that meet the risk criteria — a greater than 50% chance of dying in the next three years, the Forest Service said.
While only “merchantable” trees will actually be removed, the Forest Service said it still plans to fell other dangerous trees and leave them in place.
The agency argued it’s incorrect that 9th Circuit precedent has prohibited such categorical exclusions for roadside tree removal.
“The Forest Service has great discretion in deciding which activities fit within a categorical exclusion,” said Hayley Carpenter, attorney for the government.
The 9th Circuit’s precedent only implicates the logging of roadside trees that don’t pose an imminent danger, while the trees in question pose a genuine hazard to the public because they may hit roads, the agency said.
“Here, there is a much more stringent limit. It’s not just the distance to the road but signs of failure,” said Carpenter. “The criteria are very specific.”
In another ruling, Forest Conservation Council, the 9th Circuit decided in a favor of a 15,000-acre commercial roadside project authorized under a categorical exclusion, the agency said.
The Forest Service argued the public’s interest weighs against a preliminary injunction due to the possibility of injury or death from falling trees, as well as the ability of emergency responders to access the forest.
“These roads are open to the public and of course Forest Service employees and firefighters,” Carpenter said. “The Willamette National Forest wants to avoid any tragedies here.”
In a separate lawsuit argued at the same time, the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics nonprofit argued that the categorical exclusion was promulgated in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, since the government didn’t examine the cumulative effects of such large-scale tree removal.
“If the danger exists, the Forest Service can close these roads until it complies with NEPA,” said Timothy Bechtold, the group’s attorney. “There’s nothing wrong with closing these roads until it complies with the law.”