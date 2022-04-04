An Idaho forest project that includes 1,700 acres of logging within a 12,000-acre boundary can proceed despite an Endangered Species Act violation, a federal judge has ruled.
The U.S. Forest Service should have better analyzed the potential impact on grizzly bears from the Brebner Flat project in the Idaho Pandhandle National Forests, the ruling said.
However, U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said this “procedural, non-substantive” mistake isn’t serious enough to justify stopping the project.
“Here, the agency’s error is limited in severity, and vacatur would result in a disproportionate disruption to the project, which has largely withstood the environmental groups’ legal challenge,” Winmill said.
Vacatur, or the overturning of the project’s approval, isn’t warranted because the Forest Service can remedy the problem by further explaining why the project won’t harm grizzly bears, he said.
The environmental plaintiffs haven’t shown the project is likely to cause irreparable damage to wildlife or the environment, but halting the forest treatments would result in “disruptive consequences” to economic activity and wildfire prevention, Winmill said.
“On balance, the Forest Service’s error does not justify the significant delay, expense and risks to people and property that would result from vacatur,” he said.
In 2020, the Friends of the Clearwater and Alliance for the Wild Rockies nonprofits filed a lawsuit against the Forest Service’s approval of the project, which treats hazardous fuels to prevent wildfire and forest health problems while generating income for local communities.
Aside from the grizzly bear claim, the environmental plaintiffs argued the agency failed to take a “hard look” at the effects on elk populations and scenic rivers, among other allegations, but those arguments were rejected by the judge.
As part of its environmental assessment of the project, the Forest Service concluded the Canada lynx, wolverine and bull trout are the only protected species that may occupy the project’s boundaries.
Grizzly bears were not included on this “official species list” because there’s “nothing to suggest” their occurrence in the project area, according to the agency. Even the possibility of “transient individuals” was deemed unlikely.
The judge has decided the federal government didn’t properly consider whether grizzly bears should be included on the species list, thus putting “the cart before the horse” in concluding the project has “no effect” on them.
The federal government is required to use the “best scientific and commercial data” in making such decisions, but it instead relied on maps that didn’t include the most recent information on grizzy bear populations in the region, the judge said.
“Without evidence in the administrative record to draw a connection between the species list and the agencies’ analysis of grizzly bear presence, the list does not meet ESA requirements,” he said.