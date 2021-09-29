PORTLAND — A federal judge has halted a 78-acre commercial timber harvest near Walton Lake in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest at the urging of an environmental group.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman has granted a preliminary injunction sought by the Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project against logging in the recreational area that was to begin next month.
At the conclusion of oral arguments in Portland on Sept. 29, Mosman said the nonprofit group was likely to prevail on the merits of its claim that the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
The environmental plaintiff also met the other requirements for a preliminary injunction, such as demonstrating immediate and irreparable harm from the project, the judge said. The logged trees would be lost for generations, if not permanently, he said.
The Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project filed a complaint last year against a broader 178-acre timber project at the Walton Lake recreational area, but its request for a preliminary injunction focused only on 78 acres of commercial logging at the site.
Tom Buchele, the group’s attorney, argued the U.S. Forest Service should have examined the site-specific effects of logging on the “locale” of the recreational area, rather than on the entire national forest.
“The Forest Service just didn’t do that,” he said. “The impacts to the locale certainly are significant. I would say dramatic.”
Instead of finding the project has “no significant impact,” the agency should have completed an “environmental impact statement” that thoroughly analyzed its effects, according to the plaintiff.
Sean Duffy, attorney for the federal government, countered that the project was analyzed for various factors, such as its effect on forest species, which required looking at a larger scale. These factors supported the agency’s “finding of no significant impact,” he said.
“It’s backed up by a significant environmental analysis,” Duffy said.
The environmental plaintiff also challenged the propriety of a contract with a private timber company to conduct the project, arguing it’s remained in place since 2016 despite the official reconsideration of the project.
The contract’s continued existence amounts to a “thumb on the scale” in favor of commercial logging, undermining the possibility of an alternative plan being chosen for the site, said Jesse Buss, an attorney for the plaintiff.
“The record is replete with examples that the Forest Service has been committed to this particular alternative for five years,” he said. “The Forest Service has hitched its buggy to that horse, which is the contract.”
Sean Duffy, the government’s attorney, said the agency is allowed to modify or even cancel the contract, so its existence doesn’t unlawfully weigh on the alternatives analysis of the project.
The federal government doesn’t have a commitment to go through with the logging and it’s currently modifying the contract, Duffy said.
If agency officials decided a different approach was needed, “they could cancel it and get a new contract,” he said.
“This contract in no way prejudices the Forest Service’s decision,” Duffy said.