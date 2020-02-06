SALEM — Timber Unity members and supporters took the microphone today in front of the Oregon Capitol to protest cap-and-trade legislation they say will damage rural Oregon's economy.

More than 2,000 members and supporters of Timber Unity — a grass-roots group of working class Oregonians — converged on the Oregon Capitol starting at dawn this morning. 

A parade of more than 500 semi trucks circled the Capitol honking their horns as the rally started. The crowd continued to grow through the morning.

At 9 a.m., Gov. Kate Brown met with 10 Timber Unity leaders. The meeting was  closed to the press. 

Timber Unity supporters are protesting  legislation that would set up a cap-and-trade system aimed at decreasing the amount of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere. The bill, SB 1530, would also increase the cost of gasoline, diesel fuel and natural gas, impacting truckers, loggers and farmers and damaging the rural economy of Oregon, organizers said.

Similar legislation last year spawned the Timber Unity movement. 

Timber Unity spokeswoman Angelita Sanchez said people from Sweet Home, her hometown, brought five semi trucks to last year's protest but brought more than 40 this morning.

At the North Plains exit of I-5, 133 trucks and other vehicles lined Highway 6. Some convoys began forming around the state at 1 a.m., said Jenny Dressler of the Oregon Farm Bureau.

Timber Unity speeches began at 10 a.m. in front of the Capitol. 

Here is the schedule:

10 a.m.: "National Anthem," Iris Butler

10:10: Jeff Leavy, founder

10:20: Mike Pihl, president

10:30: "Shannon POE" and Tasha Webb

10:40: "Basin Tackle Rob"

10:50: Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis and Mike Nearman

11 a.m.: Award Ceremony — Julie Parrish: Sens. Tim Knopp, Denyc Boles, Herman Baertschiger, Betsy Johnson, Cedric Hayden, Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis

11:10: Julie Parrish introduces Sen. Kim Thatcher, Jeff Gudman and Marc Thielman

11:20: Lisa Holcomb

11:30: Kevin Starrett

11:40: Bill Hoyt and Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash, Oregon Cattlemen's Association

11:50: Heidi Leib

Noon: Sen. Herman Baertschiger 

12:10: "Farmer Fred" and Sen. Dennis Linthicum

12:20: Bob Zybach, Chuck Wiese, Russ Sapp

12:40: Rep. Bill Post

12:50: Todd Stoffel

1 p.m.: Sen. Dallas Heard

Earlier, Brian Iverson, the husband of state Rep. Vikki Iverson, R-Powell Butte, said his wife described being in the Capitol as the calm before the storm, with a lot of subdued tension, excitement and angst.

As the trucks arrived, their horns could be heard inside the Capitol, even in hearing rooms.

Timber Unity was birthed out of the 2019 legislative session in protest to House Bill 2020, the name for last year's cap-and-trade bill. The legislation was intended slash carbon emissions, but it faced opposition from working-class Oregonians, who said it would raise their fuel prices and hurt their businesses.

The bill passed the House but failed in the Senate. Last session ended with tensions thick after Senate Republicans walked out to deny Democrats a quorum.

This year's bill, SB 1530, is similar to the 2019 legislation. Estimates provided by the nonpartisan Legislative Revenue Office estimated the program would raise prices by 22 cents per gallon in the first year of the program, state Sen. Bill Hansell wrote in an op-ed piece in this week's Capital Press.

By 2050, the Carbon Policy Office estimates Oregon’s cap-and-trade plan would eliminate 43.4 million metric tons of carbon annually from the atmosphere. Critics point out that amount represents just 0.12% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

